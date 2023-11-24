“Dragon Among Us 8” releases the Hawaii Island area, and the Kson module is released for the first time | news

“Dragon Among Us 8” Release Introduces Hawaii Region and New Gameplay Features

In a recent announcement on the 57th, “Dragon Among Us 8” revealed exciting new details about the highly anticipated game, including the introduction of the Hawaii region. The game’s stage will be located in Honolulu, with a large map divided into several areas, each with its own unique style and activities.

One of the new features in the game is the inclusion of various areas within the Hawaii region, such as “Aloha Beach”, “Anaconda District”, “Waikiki”, “Chinatown”, “Little Japan”, and the “Fifth District”. Each area will offer different experiences, from surfing and relaxing on the beach to exploring huge commercial facilities and interacting with local gangsters.

A notable addition to the game is the inclusion of a karaoke bar called Revole Bar in the edge of Little Japan, where players can hand over collected food to the chef to create dishes. The character Kson will play a role as a clerk in this setting.

Furthermore, the game will feature elements of collection, with players able to obtain various materials from palm trees, trash cans, safes, swimming in the sea, and fishing. Additionally, the mascot “Kamuro Spirit” from the previous generation will play a new role as a mascot at shrines in Hawaii, where players can collect magic lottery tickets for powerful weapon and amulet rewards.

The release of “Dragon Among Us 8” has generated significant excitement among gamers, who are eagerly anticipating exploring the Hawaii region and engaging with the new gameplay features. With these updates, the game promises to offer an immersive and diverse gaming experience for players.