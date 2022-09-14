On the State of Play today (14th), SEGA released the new work “Dragon in the Human”, “Dragon in the Human”.

Anyone who has played the Dragon among People series will know that the representative of “Pole” is a remake.

“Dragon Restoration in Man” is set on the stage of “Kyoto” at the end of the curtain. The protagonist Ryoma Sakamoto and other historical heroes who are active in this era will appear one by one, and will stage a new history of the end of the curtain that no one knows until now.

Although it tells the story of Ryoma Sakamoto, it was produced by Renlong Studio after all. Although the era of this “Dragon Restoration” is at the end of the curtain, no matter the face module, seiyuu, and even the game system, etc., many parts All have the shadow of “Dragon Among Men”.

However, it is definitely a good thing for Taiwanese players. Since the original work has never had Chinese culture, this time, “Dragon of the People” can make up for the last piece of the Chinese culture puzzle of Renlong’s works. “Dragon in Man” is expected to be released on PS4 and PS5 in February 2023.