Dragon Quest Monster Ragnarok 3: The Journey of Demon Prince and Elf Set to Release in December 2023

SQUARE ENIX Announces Release Date for “Dragon Quest Monster Ragnarok 3: The Journey of Demon Prince and Elf”

SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD has recently announced that the highly anticipated “Dragon Quest Monster Ragnarok 3: The Journey of Demon Prince and Elf” will be released globally on December 1st, 2023. The game will be available on the Nintendo Switch platform.

In this latest installment of the “Dragon Quest Monster Ragnarok” series, players will take on the role of the protagonist Pizarro, a character from “Dragon Quest IV”. Pizarro, cursed by his devil father, strives to become a monster master and fights alongside his partner monsters. He embarks on a perilous adventure with Rosalie, an Elf girl he meets during his journey.

The game boasts a vast array of over 500 different monsters. The breeding system from previous games in the series has been expanded upon, allowing players to create new combinations and breed unique monsters. Additionally, players can engage in battles against monster masters from all around the world using the communication function. The ultimate goal is to become the strongest monster master.

The game introduces several new characters, including the protagonist Pizarro, voiced by Daisuke Ono. Pizarro, a young man with silver-white hair and red eyes, seeks revenge against his devil father by becoming a monster master. Rosalie, voiced by Reina Ueda, is an Elf girl who possesses magical powers and accompanies Pizarro on his journey. Together, they face various challenges and enemies in the demon worlds.

The demon worlds serve as the stage for the adventure in “Dragon Quest Monster Ragnarok 3”. Players will explore diverse environments, including changing seasonal fields. As time passes, the wilderness will undergo seasonal transformations, resulting in different landscapes, obstacles, and monster appearances.

Fans of the series will be delighted to know that a special edition of the game, called the “Monster Master Edition,” will be available for purchase. This edition includes the main game as well as additional DLC content.

In conjunction with the game’s release, three additional downloadable contents are set to be launched on the same day. These include “Mole Labyrinth of Memories,” “Master Shrimp’s Training Labyrinth,” and “Infinity Chest of Time.” Each content offers unique challenges, rewards, and special costumes for the protagonist Pizarro.

Pre-orders and early bird purchase bonuses have been announced for both the physical and digital versions of the game. Players can look forward to exclusive in-game items such as costumes, accessories, and more.

“Dragon Quest Monster Ragnarok 3: The Journey of Demon Prince and Elf” is set to bring thrilling adventures and captivating gameplay to fans worldwide. The game will be released on December 1st, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch platform.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

