“Dragon Quest Monster Ragnarok 3” will land on Switch on December 1

At Nintendo’s latest face-to-face meeting, Squar Enix brought the latest work in the “Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland” series “Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3: The Journey of Demon Prince and Elf” (the name is really long enough. ..). The mod prince in the title refers to Pizarro, the protagonist of this work. He is the demon prince who appeared in “Dragon Quest IV”. In the setting of “Monster Wonderland 3”, he is still in his youth. Because of being cursed by the demon king’s father as “unable to attack monsters”, Pizarro is determined to become a monster master, fight side by side with all kinds of monster partners, travel the demon world, and finally stand on the top of the demon clan.

“Monster Wonderland 3” adopts a different breeding system from the past, allowing players to use new combinations to create various monsters. At the same time, you can fight monster masters from all over the world. “Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3: The Journey of Demon Prince and Elf” will be available on Switch on December 1 this year, and will support traditional and simplified Chinese.

