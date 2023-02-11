Release special interview video!

The Taiwan release day commemorative event will be held on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday)!

Seya Co., Ltd. announced that it is expected to release on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday) for PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PC (Steam) dedicated software “Renzhong Zhizhi” Long Weixin! “Extremely”, Japanese sexy actress Yui Hatano, Yuna Ogura, and Kanna Momanogi have been confirmed as Asian promotional ambassadors.

The 3 publicity ambassadors will not only participate in the performance of the new karaoke song “Innocent Samurai”, but will also fully promote this work as Asian publicity ambassadors. In addition, the interview video of this work has also been released. Please also take a look.

■Asia Promotion Ambassador

Yui Hatano Yuna Ogura Momonogi Kana

＜『Dragon Restoration Among Men! The special interview video of Yui Hatano, Kana Momanogi, and Yuna Ogura is now released＞



During the interview, the three Asian promotional ambassadors will talk about the charm of this work, favorite characters, impressions of photography and recording, etc., so please don’t miss it.

■『Dragon Restoration Among Men!Special interview video of Yui Hatano, Kana Momanogi, and Yuna Ogura

＜『Dragon Restoration Among Men! “Extreme” Taiwan release commemorative event will be held on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday)! Momanogi Chana will also participate in the event! >

On February 22, 2023, the release commemoration event will be held at “WeStar” in Ximen, Taipei. Chief producer Mr. Hiroyuki Sakamoto and sexy actress Ms. Momanogi Kanna, one of the Asian promotional ambassadors, will be invited as special guests to share with you A grand move! In addition, the well-known and lovely Ms. Haruka will host this long-lost physical event for everyone. We have prepared many opportunities to communicate with fans, and we welcome everyone to actively participate.

General Producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto

Momonogi Kana Chinese and Japanese host Haruka

■Participation in this event is by lottery. Interested fans can refer to the following information to apply.

Before the event, we will open the question collection at the same time. Everyone is welcome to ask questions about this game to the special guest Mr. Hiroyuki Sakamoto and the actress Ms. Momanogi Kanna.

The question collection starts today, and the questions are randomly selected on the day of the event, and the above-mentioned guests can answer them in person.

Welcome to fill in and participate!

Activity time: February 22, 2023 (Wednesday) from 19:30 to 21:00

※Admission opens at 19:00.

Venue: Westar

8th Floor, No. 116, Hanzhong Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City

Eligibility for admission: Free for those over 18 years old

Recruitment time: from now until February 15, 2023 (Wednesday) 23:59

Recruitment conditions: Provide “Dragon Restoration Among Men!” in advance! “Extreme” Traditional Chinese version of the purchase certifier,

“Dragon Restoration Among Men” will be available on the same day!”Extreme” traditional Chinese version of the game film maker

Recruitment URL: https://reurl.cc/KXV8Xj

Participation qualifications: Determined by lottery “Limited places, until full”

■In this event, participants can not only celebrate the release of this game with special guests, but also receive the following exquisite commemorative gifts.

“Dragon Restoration Among Men!Pole’ Release Commemorative Event_Mug

front on the other hand

“Dragon Restoration Among Men!Pole’ Release Commemorative Event_Towels



“Dragon Restoration Among Men!”Extremely” release commemorative event_Youyou card stickers

Ryoma Sakamoto/Hajime Saito Okita Souji

Nagakura Shinpachi Isami Kondo Hijikata Toshizo

※Towel size is about W100xH20cm.

※ There are 5 types of Easy Card stickers, one type will be sent randomly and cannot be selected.

※Gifts are for reference only, please refer to the actual situation.

※For those who ordered the digital version, please present the order proof capture screen.

※Eligible candidates will be notified by mail from 2/17 (Fri.).

※Participation in this event is limited to the individual, and no companions are allowed.

※Age must be over 18 years old.

※Residence in Taiwan, Penghu, Jinma, and Taiwan is limited during the registration period.

※This event follows the epidemic prevention measures announced by the “Central Epidemic Command Center”. Please cooperate with temperature measurement and wear a mask throughout the process to participate

add activities. If it cannot be held as scheduled due to the escalation of the epidemic, it will be announced by the fan group, please pay attention.

※Those who are late on the day or miss the registration time for some reason will not be allowed to enter.

※If you have any questions, please go to the Sega Asia/Home Games Facebook fan group for private messages.

https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs/

■This event will also be revealed on the following official platforms at the same time, everyone is welcome to watch on time

・SEGA Asia YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/SEGAasia

・SEGA Asia/Home Game Facebook Fan Group: https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs/

・SEGA Asia Twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/segaasia

■About “Dragon Restoration Among Men!” pole”

In the past, Japan had a hero.

The immortal masterpiece “Dragon Among Men Restoration!” developed by Dragon Among Men Studio! 』Finally, it will appear in a traditional Chinese version! This work is a magnificent story like “Ryoma Sakamoto, the hero of the Restoration, infiltrated the strongest swordsman group at the end of the Bakumatsu…”!





“Dragon Restoration Among Men! “Extreme” is a veritable “Extreme” work that covers a variety of evolutionary content. Including beautiful graphics rendered in Unreal Engine, a new all-star cast, a more refreshing combat system, new mini-games, and more.

“Dragon Restoration Among Men! “Extreme” will be released on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and PC (Steam) on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday).

【 Product information 】

Product Name: Dragon Restoration Among Men!pole

gaming platform :

PlayStation® 5 / PlayStation® 4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One /Windows / Steam

※Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam platforms only sell digital regular edition and digital deluxe edition.

Release Date: Scheduled to be released on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday)

Game language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English subtitles / Japanese voice

price :

Regular Edition: 1,590 TWD in Taiwan / 408 HKD in Hong Kong

Digital Deluxe Edition: Taiwan 1,890 TWD／Hong Kong 488 HKD

Game Category: Action Adventure

Number of players: 1 person

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Restricted

Copyright mark: © SEGA

Official site: https://ryu-ga-gotoku.com/Ishin_kiwami/cht/

※The images are all screens of the PlayStation®5 version under development.

■ The company names and product names described in this article are the registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.