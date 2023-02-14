Seya Co., Ltd. announced that the exclusive software “Dragon Among People” scheduled to be released on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday) for PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC (Steam) reform! Pole”, released the introduction of in-depth game elements such as growth elements and material collection that are closely related to the strength of the protagonist Ryoma. The battle in this work is mainly in the form of using weapons, so collecting materials, and using them to make and strengthen equipment is very important in the game.

●practice

・Training with a master

As the story progresses, you will meet a master who helps Ryoma improve his strength. Each fighting style has its own master, and by practicing with the master, you can learn new skills. If you meet a master, practice actively.

＜The Master in the Shape of a Pistol: Training with William＞

For example, you can meet the pistol-shaped master William Bradley outside Los Angeles.

In addition to learning various moves in the combat practice of using a pistol, you can also use special bullets with special skills or attributes. Willem will deftly attack with his pistol, try to see through his movements during the fight.

・Training in the form of mini games

＜Scarecrow House＞

This game will set different “type restrictions” and “limit time” according to the tasks. Obtaining the target score under the restrictions is the clearance. Various scarecrows will jump out from under the floor, and the points obtained when destroying scarecrows will vary according to the type. If you successfully pass the game, you can get valuable weapon materials or the Apocalypse Book needed to learn new moves as a reward.



＜Sweeping Cannonballs＞

This is a small game in which you choose “one sword” or “pistol” and destroy the cannon shells at the right time. As long as the score reaches a certain value, the evaluation will increase step by step from copper→silver→gold. Obtaining a gold evaluation can unlock the difficulty of the next stage, and obtaining a silver or higher evaluation can obtain equipment materials. All materials can be obtained repeatedly.



●Fight with difficult gangsters and wanted criminals

This is the task of taking down the wanted criminals of all kinds of crimes entrusted by the Kyoto Self-Police Corps. Players need to use the appearance and haunted places described in the power of attorney as clues to find out the whereabouts of the wanted criminal. There are also missions such as fighting against powerful enemies or chasing down criminals. You can get money or the apocalypse as a reward for completing the commission. The wanted criminals in this mission may also counterattack with passionate actions, or use powerful enemies with attribute knives. Don’t be careless, and challenge after you are fully prepared.



●battle maze

In the battle labyrinth, the Shinsengumi had to carry out secret tasks assigned by the shogunate. The levels of the battle maze include “The Bandit’s Cave”, “The Abandoned Mine of the Righteous Bandit”, etc. There are not only traps that pop out spears, but also doors that need to be operated to open. In addition to the goal of defeating the powerful enemy located in the deepest part of the maze, there are also tasks such as recapturing the stolen cash box and rescuing the kidnapped villagers. Completing the task will not only get money rewards, but also pots and boxes in the maze, as well as equipment and equipment materials dropped by the defeated generals.

It is easier to collect materials here. If you want to make or strengthen weapons, you may wish to go to the battle maze.



・The battle in the battle maze and the powerful enemy hidden in the deepest part

Quests in the battle maze sometimes require thinking about tactics that are completely different from those in this chapter, such as the appearance of a large number of enemies, or situations where all enemies on the stage are armed with guns. In addition, there are extremely powerful enemies in the deepest part of each mission. Strong enemies may wear solid armor, or may be equipped with weapons with attributes such as fire or lightning.

In some missions, there will be huge bosses that are much larger than Ryoma.

The powerful blow from its huge body is a major feature, and if it is too far away from the boss, he will throw arrows at the player desperately, so you must carefully observe the opponent’s state.

Remember not only to improve Ryoma’s ability, but also to strengthen the weapons and team members before going to challenge.



●Enjoy glamorous battles in the arena

Powerhouses from all over the world gather in the arena, and fierce battles are staged every day. The conference is divided into two forms, one is the “knockout match” where you fight against 5 opponents in a row, and the other is “hundred people” where you fight against 100 enemies that appear one after another. As long as you keep winning, you can get “Douyu” that can be exchanged for prizes such as bonuses, weapons, or props. There are also valuable items that are difficult to obtain, so why not actively participate.

・Knockout

“Knockout Match” where you compete against 5 opponents in a row. “Knockout” has different types. In addition to enemies who are good at knives, short guns, and fighting, sometimes there will be strong enemies with strange weapons. In addition, sometimes items that turn opponents into weapon materials will drop after being defeated.



・Hundred people beheaded

“Hundred Killers” is a non-stop battle with 100 enemies that appear sequentially. The available fighting jade and bonuses will increase according to the number of defeated enemies. Since the fighting style cannot be changed during the challenge of “Hundred People Slash”, remember to choose a fighting style before the challenge, and defeat everyone with the fighting style you are good at!



■The powerful enemies that Ryoma faces in this chapter will also use unique moves

●Nirvana of a strong enemy

In “Dragon Restoration Among People! Extremely strong enemies appearing in this chapter sometimes use special tricks. Learning various moves, making and strengthening weapons will be the key to defeating them.

・Izo Okada’s ultimate move

Okada Izo will create a tornado by swinging a knife. When you take damage, you will fall into a poisoned state, and you will receive additional damage every once in a while. In addition, you cannot run when you are poisoned, and you will have a higher chance of being attacked by Yi Zang. Before using the move that will create a tornado, Yi Zanghui will first set up his posture, so don’t miss his movements.



・Tokugawa Yoshiki’s special move

Tokugawa Yoshiki will use a straight-line flame attack with penetrating power, so be careful even if you keep a distance. If attacked, it will not only cause huge damage, but also fall into a burning state. In addition, Tokugawa Yoshiki’s moves are so powerful that even defense can’t resist them, remember to fight while dodging.



【 Product information 】

Product Name: Dragon Restoration Among Men!pole

gaming platform :

PlayStation® 5 / PlayStation® 4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One /

Windows / Steam

※Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam platforms only sell digital regular edition and digital deluxe edition.

Release Date: Scheduled to be released on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday)

price :

Regular Edition: 1,590 TWD in Taiwan / 408 HKD in Hong Kong

Digital Deluxe Edition: Taiwan 1,890 TWD／Hong Kong 488 HKD

Game Category: Action Adventure

Number of players: 1 person

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game language Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese・English subtitles / Japanese voice

Game Rating: Restricted

Copyright mark: © SEGA

Official site: https://ryu-ga-gotoku.com/Ishin_kiwami/cht/

