Technology

“Dragon Restoration Among People! “Extreme” Taiwan limited edition added PC Steam version and also added the third team of the newly selected group Haori “Like a Dragon: Ishin!”
SEGA announced that the previously released Dragon Among Men Restoration! “Extremely” “Taiwan Limited Edition & Taiwan Official Online Store Limited Edition” two special product groups will be added PC (Steam) platform version, and one more new selection of third team feathers. “Dragon Restoration Among People! Pole” is scheduled to be released on February 22, 2023.

※Peripheral illustrations are for reference only, please refer to the actual product.

※The sake bottle is empty.

※The surrounding content is still under supervision and may change without notice, please forgive me.

※The quantity of merchandise is limited, please pre-order as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

※Some channels and stores may not have pre-order matching services, please confirm with channels and stores before pre-ordering.

※The Steam serial number will be printed on the card and provided in the limited edition box.

※In order to activate the product, an Internet connection and a free registered Steam account are required.

“Dragon Restoration Among People! Extreme” is scheduled to be available on PC (Windows / Steam), PS4 / PS5, Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S platforms on February 22, 2023, of which Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam platforms are only sold Digital Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition.
