SEGA announced that the previously released Dragon Among Men Restoration! “Extremely” “Taiwan Limited Edition & Taiwan Official Online Store Limited Edition” two special product groups will be added PC (Steam) platform version, and one more new selection of third team feathers. “Dragon Restoration Among People! Pole” is scheduled to be released on February 22, 2023.





※The Steam serial number will be printed on the card and provided in the limited edition box.

※In order to activate the product, an Internet connection and a free registered Steam account are required.

“Dragon Restoration Among People! Extreme” is scheduled to be available on PC (Windows / Steam), PS4 / PS5, Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S platforms on February 22, 2023, of which Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam platforms are only sold Digital Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition.