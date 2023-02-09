Home Technology “Dragon Restoration Among People!”Extreme” Asian image ambassador Hatano Yui + Momanogi Chanel + Ogura Yuna
Technology

by admin
The Asian version of “Dragon Restoration Among Men!” Pole” will be released on February 22. Publisher SEGA recently released “Dragon Restoration Among Men!” The latest film of “Extreme”, Yui Hatano, Kanna Momanogi, and Yuna Ogura “Dragon Restoration Among Men! “Extreme” Asian image ambassador also appeared in the film.

Yui Hatano, Kanai Momanogi, and Yuna Ogura shared their favorite game features, characters, and thoughts on the shooting and recording in their latest video. In the past, Hatano Yui and Momanogi Kanna have appeared in “The Dragon Among Men”, among which Hatano Yui has participated in it for the third time, and they are no strangers to old fans. Yui Hatano, Kanai Momanogi, and Yuna Ogura will appear in “Dragon Restoration Among People!” Played the oiran in “Extreme”, and will perform in the promotional video of the game song “Innocent Samurai”.

The Asian version of “Dragon Among Men” will be released simultaneously with Japan on February 22. It supports Traditional Chinese and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam.

Image source: video screenshot

Source: YouTube

