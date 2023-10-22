DreadXP Announces Upcoming Sequel ‘Amanda the Adventurer 2’ with Uncertain Release Date and Platform

DreadXP to Launch Sequel to Popular Horror Game “Amanda the Adventurer”

DreadXP, a renowned game developer, has recently announced that it will be launching the much-anticipated sequel to the popular horror game, “Amanda the Adventurer”. The tentative Chinese name for the sequel is yet to be disclosed.

The original “Amanda the Adventurer” game, developed by Mangledmaw Games, was a huge success after its release on Steam and other gaming platforms in April 2023. The spine-chilling storyline revolves around Riley, who inherits Aunt Kate’s house and stumbles upon a stack of VHS tapes. These tapes feature children’s cartoons from the early 2000s, showcasing the thrilling adventures of Amanda and her companion Fluffy Sheep.

However, as the protagonist continues to watch the videos, an astonishing revelation unfolds – “she – is – real.” The game delves into the mysteries hidden within the video tapes, leaving both the player and protagonist captivated.

With the announcement of “Amanda the Adventurer 2”, fans of the first game are eagerly awaiting details about its release date and compatible platforms. At present, the launch time and corresponding platform for the sequel remain undecided.

In the trailer released by DreadXP, Amanda’s friend Chongyang Yang takes center stage while Amanda herself is absent. According to Cashmere Sheep, the reason behind Amanda’s absence is her engagement in new adventures and meetings with old companions. However, fans need not worry, as the trailer features a cryptic message implying that Amanda will be making a comeback. Adding fuel to the anticipation, the YouTube video description includes a message stating, “Guess what, Amanda the Adventurer 2, now in development.” Further information about the highly anticipated sequel is yet to be officially unveiled.

As fans eagerly await “Amanda the Adventurer 2”, they can’t help but wonder what nail-biting adventures and hidden secrets this new chapter will bring. Only time will tell what awaits players in the terrifying world of Amanda and her escapades.

