With less than three months left in 2022, various events such as Tokyo Game Show 2023, EVO JAPAN, E3, etc. have already been announced, but there will be complex entertainment on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Game Festival” DreamHack “2023 venue announced! It’s revealed,” DreamHack Japan “will be in 2023 Held in Japan ！

DreamHack will be held in Japan for the first time!

“ DreamHack It was first held in Sweden in 1994, and gradually expanded to twice a year in 2002. In 2015, it gathered the support of e-sports enthusiasts and finally went to the world. As of 2019, before the corona disaster, it has developed into an annual attractionOver 350,000 people from all over the worldlarge festival. 2022 will be in USA, Sweden, Spain, Australia, Netherlands, India, GermanyJapan was finally selected as the No. 1 venue in East Asia!

Along with this announcement, the teaser site for “DreamHack Japan” has been opened. At the same time, a concept movie was also released. Details of the event and program will be announced one after another, so stay tuned to the DreamHack Japan official website and DreamHack Japan official Twitter account ( @DreamHackJapan ), waiting for further news!

“DreamHack Japan” First Release

In 1994, “DreamHack” was held for the first time in Sweden. Since then, we have driven the growth and development of eSports, continuously activating fans in the entertainment market, and expanding globally while constantly creating new cultures. DreamHack is finally coming to Japan in 2023. “DreamHack” is a complex immersive experience made up of many communities. The “DreamHack” community features esports competitions featuring professional athletes, amateur and student esports exhibitions, as well as celebrity and influencer esports exhibitions, live performances by gorgeous musicians, and has gone mainstream worldwide. LAN Party), brought the PC, and events such as cosplay, talk shows and live broadcasts spread from gaming and anime culture as well as eSports. Introducing the latest IP and equipment, organically connecting multiple experience booths and other content. Travel to new worlds and experience various activities together.