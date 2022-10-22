10-inch large screen with 2K high resolution, all kinds of applications can be done in one machine

Tablet PC is a very convenient mobile device, which can achieve a lot of leisure and entertainment. You can watch movies, follow dramas and TV programs while taking public transportation or in your spare time at work, and even want to watch the fourth TV program. Introduce the fifth-generation “Dream Tablet King” launched by the Tablet Association. In terms of hardware specifications, it is equipped with a Cortex-A75 ten-core processor, with 4GB of memory, a storage capacity of 64GB, a 10.36-inch screen, a resolution of 2K, and an image quality of 64GB. It is more detailed and has a high refresh rate of 90Hz. The front camera is 8 million and the rear is 13 million. The WiFi supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 4.2. It uses USB-C charging and provides OTG function. Built-in micro SD card reader, you can also Install a 5G dual-card full Netcom SIM card, the built-in battery has 6000mAh, and the battery life is super; the software part adopts the Android 11 version, you can install various software and games through Google Play, making the application more extensive, come and see the dream without delay Tablet five generations of Dream Tablet King it.

Dream Tablet 5th Generation Dream Tablet King Packaging and Body

▼Outer packaging indicates product appearance, battery capacity and features



▼Product appearance



▼Using USB Type-C charging and ten-core processor, with 6000mAh battery and 5G dual-card full Netcom



▼The basic specifications of the product are marked on the back of the package





▼The side is marked with the Dream Logo and the product model is Tablet King





▼Accessories: Warranty book, micro USB charging cable, USB-C charging cable, charging transformer, OTG cable, 3.5mm earphone, touch pen, SIM card tool kit, remote control and keyboard, if you need word processing, use the keyboard to operate more convenient







▼The original factory comes with two tempered film protective stickers and a protective cover, which provides the most complete protection. The protective cover can be used directly, making it more convenient for users to watch TV shows!







▼The front view of the Dream Tablet King is a narrow bezel design. The overall texture is good. The 10.36-inch screen is very enough. It is very enjoyable to watch dramas or play games!



▼The front lens is 8 million pixels



▼The texture of the back is very good at a glance, with the word Dream and Logo printed in the middle



▼The rear lens is 13 million pixels, and there is a fill light design



▼The narrow border and the side bevel design are really amazing!





▼There are two speakers on the left and right sides, providing good sound quality





▼USB-C charging port, support OTG function



▼Built-in micro SD card reader, 5G dual-card full Netcom can also be installed



▼ Bottom and top list





▼There is a power switch and volume adjustment on the top



▼3.5mm headphone connection



▼It is convenient to put on the protective case to catch up on dramas or watch movies and TV!



▼When there is a need for document processing or office work, it is a simple computer with a keyboard!Typing is easier



▼Wireless remote control switch/voice switch display

Dream Tablet King interface introduction

▼The operation interface is basically the same as that of ordinary tablets, and it is quite easy to get started!





▼The setting part is also the same as the general tablet





▼About this machine information



▼The built-in X-plore software can be said to be an advanced version of the file manager. There are many FTP and local network sharing in the fast local network on the right, which is more convenient and fast to operate.







▼If you have an adult Qiaohu installed, you can watch the bloody video directly online









▼If there is a studio installed, there are dramas, movies, variety shows and animations from various countries, and you can also quickly search for the movies you want to watch and watch records.























▼If you install the fourth software, you can watch TV directly!The program list is very rich, you can watch TV shows anytime, anywhere















▼Display of the picture quality and channel changing speed of Channel 4

Dream Tablet King performance test

▼AIDA64 can see the hardware specifications of the tablet, using a ten-core processor, 4GB memory, 64GB storage capacity, and 2K screen resolution



















▼Master Lu Efficacy Test





▼Geekbench test results









▼3DMark test results





▼PCMark test results



▼GFX OpenGL test results











Summarize:

Dream Tablet King 5th generation Dream Tablet King hardware specifications are very powerful, all kinds of applications can be done, watching high-resolution movies, games, listening to music, chasing dramas, watching TV, etc. No problem, plus 2K high The high-resolution screen is even more enjoyable! In addition to the built-in WiFi 6 network card, the network connection can also use a 5G SIM card, which can be dual-card full Netcom, of course, it can also make calls, the functions are very complete; the software application can install APK by itself or through Google Play, and actually play games. It is also very smooth. The powerful hardware can bring a smooth experience, and the sound effect is also good. It can be said that it has both sound and light effects. The accessories are very sincere this time. It can be connected and used. It can be turned into a small office computer immediately when you want to do office or word processing. It is not only for entertainment, but also multi-tasking to achieve better applications. If you are looking for a computer with powerful specifications, you can enjoy entertainment or work anytime, anywhere. I believe that the hardware specifications of the fifth-generation Dream Tablet King of the Dream Tablet are a very good choice.