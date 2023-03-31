In our top 10 of the best vacuum robots, Roborock is always in first place, a cheaper and often hardly worse alternative is the manufacturer Dreame. A look at the Dreame Bot L10S Ultra shows that this model also has what it takes to become a bestseller. This was already the case for the slimmed-down version Dreame Bot L10 Pro (test report), which, however, comes to the customer without the cleaning station of the Ultra model and with less technology overall. In return, the Pro model is significantly cheaper. At the time of testing, it cost less than 400 euros, the Ultra model just under 900 euros. In the test, we clarify why the L10S Ultra is worth the extra expense.

Design



The Ultra model of the L10S is available in white in contrast to the black Pro model. This has the advantage that the technical device is less conspicuous in the household and appears more airy overall. Otherwise, little has changed on the outside compared to the Pro model. The basic shape of the L10S Ultra is round. There is a side brush at the front right, and the two round mops at the back protrude slightly over the housing. The laser tower on the top, which is not quite circular and has a bumper, has been moved forward, allowing the rear area of ​​the bot to be opened and the dirt container to be removed. At the front there is not only the cross laser as in the Pro model, but there is also an AI camera for object recognition. Another change concerns the main brush under the model. It no longer relies on a mixture of twisted rows of bristles and rubber lips, but exclusively on rubber.

The cleaning station is quite narrow, but comparatively high. The silver cap that is held in place magnetically and covers the dust bag for automatic suction is a striking feature. The cleaning tool, which was otherwise always stowed away in the robot itself, is also located here. The waste water and fresh water tanks can be removed at the top after lifting a lid on the cleaning station. On the inside there is an instruction manual with text and pictures, the individual tanks are labeled. There are three buttons at the top of the station to start hot air drying, for example. An LED indicates the status of the station. A small highlight of the cleaning station is the flat cartridge with cleaning agent, which is inserted vertically between the water tanks. It makes manual filling of cleaning agent into the fresh water tank superfluous. This prevents the use of the wrong agent, for example, but in return there are additional costs for subsequent purchases. If you can get replacement cartridges at all – we couldn’t find any in Germany.

All pictures of the Dreame Bot L10S Ultra in the test

Commissioning and app



Both the Xiaomi app and the Dreame Home app are available as apps. In case of doubt, the latter offers more setting options, so we did not find any separate settings for carpet in the Xiaomi app and could not watch the vacuum cleaner at work via its camera. The easiest way to integrate the Dreame Bot L10S Ultra into one of the apps is the scan function via the smartphone’s camera. The user scans one of the two QR codes located under the cover next to the bot’s dust container. After selecting the desired WiFi network, you can get started and after about a minute the vacuum cleaner is ready for use – it couldn’t be better.

The apps otherwise offer largely the same functions – and they are all-encompassing. They allow scheduling, the automatic recognition and naming of rooms via virtual boundaries or the storage of floor maps, 3D maps including the placement of virtual furniture and setting options for the cleaning station. It doesn’t get any better than that. However, carpets are recognized, but not drawn on the map – this makes Roborock even better.

Navigation and cleaning performance



Before we get to the actual performance of the Dreame Bot L10S Ultra, a few comments on initial problems that we were by no means alone with our test device. Freshly unpacked and set up, the cleaning station absolutely did not want to pump fresh water into the washing bowl or fill the internal tank of the vacuum cleaner with liquid. There were hints on how to solve the problem in forums: On the one hand, you can use a straw on the rubber stopper by sucking with your mouth or a vacuum pump to create a vacuum and thus solve a slight blockage inside the device. The manufacturer also points out a “repair mode” for the cleaning station. You can reach it by going to the in both apps additional Functions (not to be confused with the further Features!) and tapping the plug-in version number ten times. A blue button with the inscription “Automatic repair of the base station” then appears further down. A combination of both ways led to success for us. On the other hand, you should never inject water via the fresh water inlet using a syringe – even if the rubber stopper mentioned above is pressed in at the bottom, the contents of the syringe will spill out into the housing interior of the station if the blockage is too strong, where liquid has no place and then run from there onto the floor out of!

After this digression, now the good news: once everything is set up, the Dreame Bot L10S Ultra runs excellently. The navigation can confidently be classified as optimal and the object recognition is on the level of the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra (test report). Objects such as shoes, socks and cables that were scattered in the test were largely recognized well and also mapped by photo in the Dreame app. However, like the competition, it is not error-free. The new Roborock S8 (test report) seems to have the edge here. Accordingly, users with pets should not feel too safe despite the activated pet mode, so that the vacuum cleaner does not make a huge mess with vomit or even faeces from the purring or tail-wagging roommates unattended.

Apart from that, the navigation is exemplary. The vacuum cleaner finds the optimal middle ground between non-contact, precise and persistent working methods, in order to rummage through difficult terrain such as a forest of chair legs under the dining table. However, cleaning at the edges and in corners is a bit worse, especially when the pet mode is activated, because the bot keeps a greater distance from obstacles. The cleaning performance suffers slightly as a result, but overall it is very good. The new rubber main brush does a very good job with loose dirt, but we only see the bristle main brushes at the front when fine animal hair has entered the carpet.

In any case: The Dreame Bot L10S Ultra does an excellent job on hard floors in combination with 5300 Pa suction power and it is also great on short carpets. Roborock is only slightly ahead here. This also applies to the wipe function. Thanks to the two rotating mops, which are raised when driving on carpet, not only is the wiping performance fantastic for a vacuum robot, but the autonomy of the Ultra model is also significantly higher than that of the Dreame Bot L10 Pro (test report). The reason: The Ultra model can vacuum and wipe in one go and, depending on the setting, cleans the mops independently after a certain number of square meters or after cleaning a room. Hardly any other vacuum or mopping robot can wipe much better.

The battery



The battery has a capacity of 5200 mAh and thus hardly more than in a smartphone – but that’s enough. The L10S Ultra should be able to vacuum for up to 150 minutes at a time, but in everyday life it is more like 100 to 120 minutes, depending on the number of carpets and the frequency of mop cleaning. This then cleans a net area of ​​over 100 square meters in one go. After reloading, which can take up to 5 hours, the robot continues its work from the last position. This makes the Dreame Bot L10S Ultra also suitable for larger apartments and even houses.

Preis



At the time of testing, the Dreame Bot L10S Ultra cost 899 euros in retail, the RRP was originally 1199 euros.

Conclusion

