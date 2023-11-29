Home » DreamHack moves to Stockholm next year – Gamereactor
DreamHack, the world‘s largest games festival, is set to make a major move next year. The winter event, traditionally held in Jönköping, will now take place in Stockholm from 22 to 24 November. This marks a significant change for the festival, which has always been home to music festivals.

In a press release, Shahin Zarrabi, vice president of festivals at ESL FACEIT Group, expressed his excitement about bringing DreamHack to Stockholm. He stated, “Bringing DreamHack to Stockholm is special to me personally. Gaming belongs in Stockholm and we want to contribute to and grow the unique culture that makes the city’s gaming world so special. From the creators and the amazing role-playing Artists, to the latest games, products and the best esports. We are building a platform for everyone.”

This move represents DreamHack’s biggest Nordic expansion to date. Tickets for the event will go on sale on March 26 next year. Despite the expansion to Stockholm, DreamHack Summer will still be held in Jönköping, and there are no plans to move to a larger or newer venue.

The decision to expand to Stockholm has sparked a debate among gaming enthusiasts in Northern Europe. While some see it as a positive step that will contribute to the growth of the gaming culture in Stockholm, others are concerned about the impact on the traditional location in Jönköping.

What are your thoughts? Do you think expanding to Stockholm is the right step for DreamHack in Northern Europe?

