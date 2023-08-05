DreamZzz, bricks, dreams and the construction of creativity

Listen to the audio version of the article

What is Lego Dreamzzz? A new line of the Lego Group consisting of eleven sets and at the same time an animated series on Boing, Netflix, Prime video and on the Lego YouTube channel. The adventures of Mateo, Izzie, Cooper, Logan and Zoey will be told. At the center of the dream and how children can defeat nightmares with the imagination. According to what emerges, the project stems from research on children aged between 6 and 12 from 29 different countries which established a close integration between the world of dreams and reality. With Marcia Marks Laursen, Head of Pruduct of the Lego Group, let’s try to understand how games for children are designed and conceived.

Marcia Marks Laursen, Head of Pruduct at the Lego Group

What have you discovered about the relationship between dreams and reality in children?

«Although we are aware that children’s playtime is increasingly structured and limited, we believe in the importance of imagination and the freedom to create without limits, and this is the starting point of Lego DreamZzz. Dreams are an important space because they allow children to navigate their emotions and creativity and can also inspire them to see different possibilities in the world and to believe in their own creative abilities. In fact, research has shown that around 68% of children’s dreams help stimulate their imagination and creativity in real life. This is one of the main reasons why we made Lego DreamZzz able to invite children to discover the unlimited creative space of the dream world, by playing in the real world.

What characteristics must a Lego game have today to be successful? Is it so important that there is a TV series or a film in the cinema?

The number one trait a set must have is creativity. Our sets constantly invite children (and adults!) to build, undo and rebuild using their imaginations. Lego DreamZzz products not only encapsulate the excitement and imagination of the show, but we’ve also woven elements of creativity into the building process. In fact, the assembly instructions are characterized by amusing comic-style illustrations, designed to immerse children in the story and take them on amusing adventures. Plus, the final 20% of building instructions give kids a choice of what to build. For example, the Nightmare Shark vehicle can be built in ship mode with sails or tank mode with flying eyes, depending on the child’s decision.

