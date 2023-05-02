Dredge DLC Roadmap Revealed

A month after we set out to sea to find the elven horrors hidden within, Black Salt Games gave us a look at Dredge’s content roadmap to give us an idea of ​​what’s in store for the game for the rest of the year.

According to a new post on Dredge by Black Salt Games -more-eldritch-aberrations-from-the-deep/“target=”_blank”>PlayStation Blog, Dredge will get two free updates in the second quarter of this year, which means Map markers, wildlife and photo modes will be added.

Q3 will bring another free update that lets you paint your ship, and by the end of the year in Q4 we’ll be getting some paid DLC content. Paid content remains a mystery so far, but we’ll likely hear more about it as time goes on.

Have you checked out Dredge yet?