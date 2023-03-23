If you thought big games these days routinely copy each other’s homework and are all about real-time service palaver and multiplayer systems, then thankfully March offers up little gems fished out of the dark depths. Of course, I’m talking about Dredge, the first game from the small indie studio Black Salt Games, which consists of just four people from New Zealand.

But these four have set their sights on the sky high and jumped out of the box. In Dredge, you’re the captain of your own fishing boat, and you’ve got to do business in the tiny islands of The Marrows, while, like the island’s various other inhabitants, you’re somewhat bewildered by mysterious happenings in the waters. Every night, a fog blankets the island, creating hallucinations that lead to dangerous madness, fish mutations and mysterious figures who worship ancient monuments.

The idea is that you pilot your little fishing boat, earn and spend money, and take on side missions for the various inhabitants of the archipelago, while a Cthulhu-like threat lurks in the depths of the black ocean. It’s survival horror on the high seas. Four people in New Zealand have come up with this and made it happen very successfully.

However, it’s mostly the game’s odd mix of setting and narrative elements that create entertainment, suspense, and engagement because Dredge lacks an organized narrative. Of course, one of the missions eventually becomes central and leads to the actual conclusion, but by their absence here, the steady beat that provides a sense of progression is somewhat noticeable. That said, Black Salt does try to pace itself a bit, so you can visit new islands as you go. As you upgrade your ships, you’ll also discover new details about the threats plaguing The Marrows. For the most part, it works well, but the overall flow needs some work.

The characters you meet are eccentric, eccentric, mysterious and exciting in just the right way. While Dredge isn’t character-driven, it exudes all the right Lovecraftian vibes, which will no doubt please fans of that universe. Side quests usually involve you finding something or delivering a special type of fish to a destination. Under normal circumstances, this is called duplication, but here, these subgoals are so organically part of the overall flow that you don’t get irritated by it. you are a fisherman,“A fisherman must have fish”.

Since there is a day and night cycle here, time management is key. You dock in the morning to make necessary repairs, upgrades and other general maintenance before hitting the water. You’ll see the small boat from a third-person perspective, and if you mount the right rod and tools, taking up limited inventory space, you’ll catch fish to sell. Meanwhile, you’ll unearth wrecks that can be used to upgrade your ship and other valuables. But if you don’t plan your trip properly, you could find yourself far from port when darkness falls and suddenly danger looms in the mist. I don’t want to spoil too much, but avoiding frequent nights out is part of the loop, and it’s very satisfying.

It’s all wrapped up in a sparse soundscape that suits the mood, and a half-comic and cartoony visual design that really sells the game’s edgy identity. It all looks great, and Black Salt makes a game created by four people look like something designed by 40 people.

A little setback here and there. Dredge can be as long as 8-9 hours, and while it’s consistently fun, some aspects could use an overhaul. It also lacks more customization of your ship. Yes, you decide what tools to carry with you, but you’re not as attached to your ship as you’d like to be. Additionally, monsters, fog, hallucinations, and eerie generally become simple, unavoidable game elements that you, the player, and the characters around you consider trivial. Perhaps slightly extended playtime and a more gradual reveal of the threats you face would be better in the long run.

But Dredge has been a huge success, and is a game that’s very easy to recommend to anyone who likes quirky little experiences that can do more than you might imagine at first glance.