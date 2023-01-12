The Smart Road decree, signed in 2018 by the then Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Graziano Delrio, is about to turn five. This is sufficient time to evaluate thework progress but also the underlying philosophy and cultural change needed to build one intelligent road networkequipped with sensors and capable of collecting data to be converted into services for the driver, for the Public Administration but also for the benefit of the maintenance of the roads themselves and the community.

To fully understand which tests have already been carried out and which are planned in the near future, we made use of Mauro Giancaspro, Director of Technology, Innovation & Digital spokesperson of Anas SpA, a company in charge of road and motorway infrastructure owned by Ferrovie dello Stato Italian. First, however, it is advisable to retrace what the Smart Road decree says.

The Smart road decree

It is divided into two separate areas, on the one hand the construction of connected roads and on the other the experimentation of self-driving cars. Article 2 of the decree defines Smart roads as “road infrastructures for which a digital transformation process has been carried out aimed at introducing traffic observation and monitoring platforms, data and information processing models, advanced services for infrastructure managers , the public administration and road users”.

A digital transformation process that begins with the Ten-T (Trans-European network Transport) infrastructures and which evolves following the infrastructures of the integrated national transport system.

Smart roads in Italy

Today an experiment is underway on the Alemagna state road 51 which connects San Vendemiano (Treviso) to Dobbiaco (Bozen), where 80 kilometers of smart road have been prepared on the 134-kilometer length of the road section. At the same time, another trial involves the A90 (the ring road) for 16 kilometers between Rome and Fiumicino.

An installation that forms part, explains Mauro Giancaspro, of a plan that develops along two lines: “A first phase envisages the installation on 700 kilometers of roads and a second phase with another 2,300 kilometres, an intervention on 3,000 kilometers of motorway network and road”. The completion of the first phase is expected for 2024, while the end of the second is expected for 2026.

The works are not stopped, the necessary infrastructure is being installed on the A2 for about 330 kilometers and, explains Giancaspro: “This experimentation will continue until all the available services have been verified and subsequently the user experience will be enriched with a Anas smart app”, evolution of the one already downloadable for mobile devices. “The entire ring road, the A19 between Palermo and Catania and the E45-E55 Orte (Viterbo) – Mestre (Venice) will then be covered.

The results of the tests

The results obtained are the subject of exchange and discussion between Anas and the legislator, also involving vehicle manufacturers. The tests gave positive results, so much so that, explains Giancaspro: “We had the opportunity to refine the architecture in the field and to identify a production release plan so that citizens can use the services”.

If the technical-technological path is mature, the same cannot be said of the regulatory aspects: “Right now, the phase we are facing is shared with the government, with policy makers and with car makers to understand how to extend and certify the services. The elements that characterize the certifications are the quality and timeliness of the data as well as their reliability. This is accompanied by civil and criminal liability in the event of accidents involving third parties. The entire regulatory and technological framework must be regulated. If, from a technological point of view, the tests tell us that the solution is consistent and complies with EU and national standards, we must find a way to create commercial and industrial services to protect all users. From a technical and operational point of view we are in line with the expected times, the certification of the service needs to be verified”.

Infrastructure and data

What technologies are deployed to make the streets smart? “The infrastructure is complex and made by different technologies. There is a field infrastructure, made up of technological poles with sensors installed which, in real time, detect atmospheric information and data, road conditions and any obstacles (detected through smart cameras). Then, with the use of AI algorithms and Big Data platforms, the information is read and communicated to road users in real time. The technological poles are connected to each other by very high speed and very low latency optical fiber to make it possible to collect data and transmit it both to users and to central systems” continues Giancaspro.

The regulatory aspects must also include the data: it goes without saying that those collected by Anas SpA are owned by the latter but it is not unthinkable that other entities, in the years to come, generate and collect data to offer additional services to travellers, bodies responsible for monitoring environmental conditions or to roadside assistance contractors. “The data will be used in accordance with the regulatory framework, whoever generates the data is the owner, whoever uses and consumes it will find its own commercial methods, however the point is always in terms of policy and still needs to be clarified well” Giancaspro points out.

User services

Smart roads enable connected driving and then autonomous driving, there is a series of information already available on the sections being tested which are, for example, the signaling of the presence of fixed construction sites, the signaling of the presence of slow, stationary or emergency. It comes the same way an abnormal condition has been reported of the road surface, traffic conditions or adverse weather conditions, including situations of extreme danger such as possible wrong-flow vehicles. The apps that will be developed, including that of Anas SpA, could become “co-pilots”; sentinel drones both of the roads and of any rescue operations, in the face of road accidents. A deployment of technologies which, however, are not only functional to the safety of travellers.

The digital road

We are moving towards a completely revised mobility in its essential dynamics. The Smart road is not only a guarantee of greater security but also a reduction in average journey times, with positive effects on the environment. There Mobility as a Service creates new business models and enables services for the whole community, also by virtue of the fact that the infrastructures will be powered by renewable energies.