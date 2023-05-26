Home » Driving report BMW X7: The uncle from America
Technology

Driving report BMW X7: The uncle from America

by admin
Driving report BMW X7: The uncle from America

FWe children used to be happy when our rich, fat uncle from America came to visit. Everyone got presents, and there could be a little more of everything. In the BMW X7 you feel transported back to these times. It is the largest of all X-BMWs, is built in Spartanburg, Alabama and is primarily made for the American market, but also for the Chinese market. Only two percent of X7 production reaches Europe. By local standards, the two meter wide and 5.18 meter long strand without exterior mirrors is oversized. Parking garages pose a challenge. Nevertheless, BMW sold almost 700 more X7s in Germany in 2023 than Range Rovers were sold. For comparison: Five times as many of the slightly smaller X5 went into customer hands.

So we take it as it comes, get in – and enjoy. With the 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, Munich has sent the basic model to Frankfurt, the basic price of which is still below the 100,000 euro threshold. The X7 launched in 2018 was revised last year. There are three engine options, one diesel and two petrol. All three are redesigned from the ground up. BMW sees itself prepared for all coming, even stricter emission standards. A plug-in hybrid is not available, but the engine rooms are now mildly hybridized and have a 48-volt on-board system. An electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic provides a performance increase of 12 hp. The top engine is a 4.4-liter V8 with 530 hp and a maximum torque of 750 Newton meters.

See also  Earth neighbors can also observe, Webb telescope sent back its first image of Mars | TechNews Technology News

You may also like

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum devs apologize...

The Last of Us Multiplayer delayed to focus...

There are good reasons for a PFAS ban

OPPO captures the performance of the ROLAND-GARROS 2023...

Square Enix party shooter “Foam Star” looks like...

the main announcements for developers

Devolver Digital released 3 new works!The well-received sequel...

ChatGPT for job interviews: the experiment of a...

The bankruptcy of Virgin Orbit touches Italy. Pertosa...

Scientists: Saturn’s rings are losing mass and will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy