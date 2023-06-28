Driving report Nissan Juke Hybrid

For Christopher Street Day, the car manufacturers recently started flagging rainbow flags. On the street, however, monoculture dominates, the color spectrum ranges from dark blue to anthracite, and the physique made of sheet metal also wants one thing above all: not to attract attention. Unlike the Nissan Juke. We were repeatedly asked who or what that was, and we replied that this car eluded any classic classification and therefore embodies true, because lived, diversity. Anyone who absolutely needs categories could interpret the Juke as a small car with a length of 4.20 meters and the wedge-shaped body as a coupé-like SUV.

The Juke embodies being different in every fiber. As soon as we meet, we look for the handle for the rear door, which is hidden in camouflage on edge at the upper end of the door frame. Access is made easier by a passive locking system, which we attest to being a bit too zealous. It locks the vehicle even while walking around the bonnet. Finding a comfortable seating position is easy, thanks to the high roof over the front seats. Incidentally, the adjustment is mechanical, we haven’t forgotten that yet.

