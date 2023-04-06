The Nissan Qashqai E-Power drives purely electrically, but has no charging plug, but generates its own electricity with a technically sophisticated petrol engine. This has a number of advantages and one disadvantage.

Wspecies can sometimes be worthwhile. At the end of 2021 we had the mildly hybridized Qashqai in the editorial office and were full of praise because it is a good car at a real price. But an interesting hybrid had been announced for friends of electric driving, we wrote at the time, if you want something like that, please be patient. Now he’s here, let’s see what he can do.

The electric Qashqai bears the simple suffix E-Power, the technology used is the same that Nissan also grants the larger SUV X-Trail. The Qashqai E-Power drives purely electrically with a motor that briefly sends 190 hp (140 kW) to the front wheels. Four-wheel drive like the conventional version is not (yet) available.