Home » Driving report on the motorcycle BMW R 18 Roctane
Technology

Driving report on the motorcycle BMW R 18 Roctane

by admin
Driving report on the motorcycle BMW R 18 Roctane


Big coming: front wheel in XL format, boxer engine of the records and the whole thing predominantly in black – that is the BMW R 18 Roctane.
Image: manufacturer

Everything in black: BMW stages the R 18 Roctane as a chrome-free zone. The Big Boxer excavator in the driving report.

Et is now a small eternity since a predecessor of our Federal Mahn President called for a jolt to go through the country. Too few of us have taken this into account, that’s why it looks the way it does now. But BMW thought about it and delivered. You can feel it when operating the starter of an R 18.

A murder jerk goes through the country when the 1.8-liter boxer wakes up. A double jerk even. First to one side, then to the other. Transverse giant cylinders, longitudinal crankshaft, a large amount of heavy metal suddenly moving as a result of the start of internal combustion processes cause a spectacle: With a right-left body illusion, the motorcycle causes the firmament to shake.

See also  Microsoft-Activision, after the no of the UK Authority what will happen now?

You may also like

AMD releases AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition version 23.5.2...

New set with free upgrade to 800 watts

Someone abroad has changed the RTX 3070 into...

Unlike Square Enix, Blizzard is full of confidence,...

Motorola Edge 40 in the test: chic, handy...

HBO: “There’s currently no guarantee we’ll have a...

Cycling in the forest: What effects does it...

In “Marvel Spider-Man 2”, you can switch between...

France approves the law on influencers. Here’s what...

Schneider Electric energy efficiency and sustainability

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy