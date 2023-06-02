Driving report on the motorcycle BMW R 18 Roctane

Big coming: front wheel in XL format, boxer engine of the records and the whole thing predominantly in black – that is the BMW R 18 Roctane. Image: manufacturer

Et is now a small eternity since a predecessor of our Federal Mahn President called for a jolt to go through the country. Too few of us have taken this into account, that’s why it looks the way it does now. But BMW thought about it and delivered. You can feel it when operating the starter of an R 18.

A murder jerk goes through the country when the 1.8-liter boxer wakes up. A double jerk even. First to one side, then to the other. Transverse giant cylinders, longitudinal crankshaft, a large amount of heavy metal suddenly moving as a result of the start of internal combustion processes cause a spectacle: With a right-left body illusion, the motorcycle causes the firmament to shake.