Driving report: Smart #1 in the test

Eines aus meiner Sicht spannendsten Elektroautos im Jahr 2023 ist der Smart #1. Er definiert die Marke smart komplett neu und tritt mit dem #1 in eine neue Fahrzeugsparte. In the #1, the forces of Mercedes and the Chinese Geely Group are bundled for the first time and the key data of the “Hashtag One”, how to correctly describe the model name, can definitely be seen:

Key data Smart #1

Important information regarding my test vehicle. Es handelt sich hier um ein “Pre-Production Car”, welcher nicht exakt dem Serienfahrzeug entspricht, vor allem bei der Software. Das Fahrzeug hatte ich in der Ausstattungvariante Premium mit den folgenden Specs:

Engine power: 200 kW and 343 Nm torque

Acceleration: 6.7s from 0-100km/h

Battery: Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese with 66kWh

Range according to WLTP: 440 km

Charging power DC: up to 150kW and 10-80% in 30min

On-Board-Charger AC: 22kW

12.8″ Full-HD Touchscreen



Smart #1 im Test

The interior

Das Cokpit kommt sehr modern daher und wird natürlich durch den grossen, zentralen Bildschirm mit 12.8 Zoll Diagonale dominiert. In addition, of course, the bright, glossy cover is also noticeable. The entire dashboard is kept in a very reduced and still visually striking style, physical buttons are hardly available.

Smart #1 Cockpit

back seat in #1

Dasselbe gilt für die Rückbank, im Fahrzeug können gut 4 Erwachsene Personen mitfahren. If a person is oversized like me, then it gets very tight at the back. This can be seen clearly in the picture above, but is no problem for families with children.

Trunk of the Smart #1

The Smart #1 offers its driver a trunk volume of 323 liters. However, this can be practically extended, on the one hand by the frunk. If you don’t know the term, the frunk is an additional storage space under the hood and almost another 15 liters, ideal for charging cables. That’s not all, the rear seat can also be pushed forward. At the expense of rear legroom, there is more cargo volume. Of course, the seat can also be folded down completely.

12.8″ display for infotainment

First driving impression

Testing a pre-production vehicle sometimes has a few surprises in store. For me it was being able to listen to the same Depeche Mode song on Spotify every morning at near maximum volume and a handful of embarrassing moments with the alarm system. That was the damper here right at the beginning, otherwise I was pleasantly surprised. The navigation system still has a few bugs and crashes, but I think the whole infotainment system has been solved very well in a playful way. Sure, that has to be a favour, but I think the integration of Spotify and the nice preparation of the graphics have been successful.

How does it drive? That is of course the big question and I was definitely not disappointed. The premium version tested here is not even the most powerful (that would be Brabus), but the built-in performance is definitely a lot of fun. The Smart #1 needs just 6.7 seconds from 0-100km/h and offers a lot of driving fun thanks to a compact design.

With the #1 on GoFast HPC

With the Smart #1 on the fast charger

As always, I’m always very interested in testing the charging performance on the fast charger. In addition, I drove the #1 twice to low charge levels, in one attempt to 9% and I still only got 89kW. I drove the car beforehand about an hour and at temperatures around 6 ° C, accordingly I would have expected more here. It may well be that the pre-production car no longer gives here, Colleagues from Germany even have over 155kW with the #1 series vehicle achieved, which is a great value.

Smart #1 my PV barn

Ac shop with a rich 22kW

Of course I also loaded the Smart #1 at home, as much as possible it was regulated from the surplus of the PV system. This works perfectly, but I was tense on the possibility of loading the car with 22kW. I have the option because a wall box is secured with 32A. The car was released for a maximum of 22 kW, but pulled a maximum of 13kw, here at best also a pre-production. Think the series vehicles have no problems here, and 22kW is not an important features when charging at home. On the other hand, in the inner city when using AC pillars a large plus point to recharge a lot of reach in a short time.

With the Smart #1 towards the Swiss mountains…

consumption and range

In the meantime, the absolute basis of every test of an electric car in the technology blog is the determination of consumption and the associated range. With the Smart #1 I had determined 19.4 kWh/100km over the entire test duration. I was also able to move the #1 sparingly below 16 kWh/100km if I didn’t have a lot of motorway content, which in turn is a very good value. This resulted in ranges from a good 320km to high at just under 380km with economical driving style. If you often push the pedal a little, which of course enjoys with the engine performance, the range will quickly decrease.

Nightly charging with the #1

Conclusion

My test of the Smart #1 confirmed my assumption that the vehicle is definitely one of the most exciting cars to come onto the market in 2023. Although compact, it offers a lot of space and ideal for families in everyday life. For me it would actually be the ideal second car, for us as a family of four it would also work for short trips. For longer holidays with a lot of luggage, things get tight, but if you are traveling in twos or threes, you should be able to skilfully go on holiday trips with them. Of course, the 150kW charging capacity helps when travelling. If the software works more stably in series vehicles, the #1 will shake up the market…

The Smart #1 Premium As here in the test can be pre-ordered from CHF 40,900, the Pro+ variant from CHF 37,490.