The Triumph Street Triple, here in the RS version, can be quite gentle, even if it doesn't look like it. Image: manufacturer

Dhe Street Triple model from Triumph always looks a bit grim. This has been the case since the first generation in 2007, has continued over the years and is of course wanted. A British sports bike of real grit and rock and roll can’t act like a sissy. The Street Triple, which has sold more than 130,000 units, lacks neither seriousness nor solidity, but it always lets out a bit of rowdy.

It is one of the big names in the middle class of naked bikes, also known as streetfighters. There is a fight with prizes as well as with prestige. Triumph doesn’t shy away from a fight, offers upscale design, equipment and charisma at competitive rates. You can be proud of a Street Triple, middle class or not. This applies to the fundamentally revised 2023 series more than ever.