There has been talk of last-mile logistics for some time, which looks at drones as the technology that will make the delivery of small-scale consumer goods even more efficient. The Walmart giant, one of the most widespread US retail chains, was ahead of its time by launching the innovative service in 2022 in six states: Arizona, Florida, Utah, Virginia, Texas and Arkansas, where it was previewed in November 2021. To date, there are 37 stores equipped with specific drone delivery hubs and the service is available to customers who live within a couple of kilometers of the stores.

By paying a small difference of $3.99, the customer can guarantee delivery in 30 minutes for over 20,000 items, including food and fragile items, for a total weight that does not exceed 4.5 kilograms.

Six thousand deliveries for Walmart in 2022

In 2022 Walmart declared that it had made over 6,000 deliveries with DroneUp: an encouraging result that will push the chain to expand the service and, considering the capillarity of the shops in the area (about 90% of Americans live less than 20 kilometers from one of over 4,700 stores), it is reasonable to expect considerable expansion of the service. Walmart so beat Amazon that it started the Prime Air project almost a decade ago. Over time, the project has accumulated critical issues and delays – more than twenty drones developed, up to the cuts that reduced the unit’s staff in 2021 – but which is finally seeing the light today.

Deliveries within five miles in half an hour

After numerous tests and certification as an air carrier by the Federal Aviation Administration, Amazon’s MK27 hexacopter has been operational for a few months in California and Texas, with trials in Lockeford and College Station. The drone developed directly by Prime Air’s Flight Science team ensures, within a radius of 3/5 miles from the hub, the transport of packages weighing less than 2.5 kilos, unloading it in the customer’s garden in less than an hour from moment of click. “Our goal is to reach 500 million packages delivered using drones by the end of the decade, including highly populated areas such as Boston, Atlanta and Seattle,” underlines a press release from Amazon, which meanwhile presented the new MK30 model. in service since 2024. Still a hexacopter, but smaller and lighter than its predecessor and capable of identifying objects and obstacles to avoid them.

Walmart, unlike Amazon – which has developed its own technologies – has chosen to entrust the service to specialized companies: Flytrex, Zipline and more specifically to DroneUp. The latter, founded in 2016, quickly rose from a start-up to the rank of global leader thanks to a significant investment by Walmart in 2021.