With the advent of the latest arrival in order of time, namely the Mini 3 ProDJI may have put the last “dot over the i” in the special category of drones weighing less than 250 gramsin great demand because at the moment the regulation allows pilots to use them without the obligation to obtain the online license, i.e. the A1-A3 Certificate.

After DJI itself had inaugurated this category by launching the Mavic Mini in 2019, in fact, over the next almost 3 years many other “light” models have appeared, among which they deserve to be mentioned, according to a minimum of success found on the market, the next model first, the DJI Mini 2 and later a slew of competing products like the Fimi X8 Minil’Hubsan Zino Mini Prol’Autel EVO Nano (and Nano+), and finally the Mini 3 Prowith which the Chinese company based in Shenzen has temporarily closed the circle in this spring 2022, responding to the attacks of competitors with a blow that, although perhaps still a little immature and with some small defects to be filed with firmware updates, it looks really well placed.

Advantages of drones weighing less than 250 grams

As mentioned, drones under 250 grams in weight represent a very attractive category, not only because of the regulatory concessions which for the moment invest the pilots of these drones (which in our country do not exempt the operator from registering on the portal of -flight.it).

Such small and light drones, in fact, are also easily transportable during short trips out of town and on longer trips. They also represent an ideal solution for those who want to start flying, although in this respect it is necessary to underline the wide price range that concerns these products, within which we find both models from 400 eurosgood above all for creating unpretentious videos and photos to share on social networks, both models from over 1000 euros, which have clearly superior performance and which even wink at professional use. An example is the latest arrival: if we look at the card and the review of the Mini 3 Prolet’s see how its characteristics allow it to be used also for inspections.

What is the best?

Precisely because of the profound difference that exists between some of the models belonging to this category, it is difficult to decide which is the best purchase overall. If we take the cost to buy them as the main reference, it is clear that they are cheap models such as the Fimi X8 Mini, the Hubsan Zino Mini and the DJI Mini SE they have an edge in terms of value for money, especially if we consider the possibility of occasionally finding them on offer, perhaps in Chinese stores. If you want there are also models that cost even less, but if we scroll through the list of the main cheap drones we realize that, although some of these do indeed fall within the 250 gram limit, they often lack the photographic quality or basic flight reliability to offer to the pilots that minimum of satisfaction, or worse, even peace of mind.

If we begin to look carefully also at these parameters, and therefore at theflight reliability, image and video quality that these drones can record even in less optimal conditions (such as shooting at night), the game, the drones and consequently the prices change. If we then add to the equation also after-sales assistancethe choice can only fall on models that are not new Mini 3 Proor theAutel Evo Nano+which have prices starting from 800 euros and up.

At the heart of this fight the Mini 2, now ousted by his successor, is in a very interesting position. Yes, because precisely because of the arrival of the Mini 3 Pro it could in a short time go down in pricebecoming attractive and thus offering an excellent solution for pilots who, despite being beginners and having a relatively limited spending budget, are looking for a reliable and good quality drone, as well as now more than tested in terms of correction of those little problems to register that often plague newer drones.