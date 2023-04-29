Drones of the future? They will fly thanks to liquid neural networks

MIT researchers show a new advance in autonomous drone navigation, using brain-inspired liquid neural networks

In times when we do nothing but talk about artificial intelligence, we often forget that scientific developments go even further, using AI in various fields. Among these is the drone scenario, especially those for commercial purposes. Years ago, Amazon had started tests in Europe, in desolate territories of the United Kingdom, to understand if it was really possible, and useful, to deliver small-sized products to customers using small autonomous aircraft. More than anything else, the criticality was represented by the strong, and sudden, gusts of wind, the need to overcome high-capacity trees and other natural and architectural barriers. Well, we are very close to the solution.

Aerial shot of one of the drones researchers at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) are working on

Inspired by the adaptable nature of the human brain, researchers at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have introduced a method for to ensure that drones can handle all the complexities of a small excursus out the door thanks to an “augmented” vision, in intricate and unknown environments. The basis is in the construction of “liquid neural networks”, capable of continuously adapting to new data inputs. The first application experiments in drones have shown the possibility of making reliable decisions in unknown domains such as forests, urban landscapes and environments with noise and path occlusions. These adaptable models, which have outperformed many cutting-edge counterparts in navigational endeavors, could enable potential real-world drone applications such as search and rescue, delivery and wildlife tracking.

The researchers’ recent study, published in Science Robotics, details how the MIT team’s new class of machine learning algorithms are capable of create a mix of inputs deriving from the surrounding world, thanks to sensors and cameras on the dashboard of the drone, to be fed to AI management software, to extract crucial aspects of an activity, eliminate irrelevant characteristics and allow navigation skills acquired to update the achievement of objectives depending on the change of environmental condition.

How the drones of the future work, which will exploit liquid neural networks

“We are excited about the immense potential of our learning-based control approach, as it lays the foundations for solving problems that arise during training in an environment without prior training,” said Daniela Rus, Director of CSAIL, who worked with the group of Erna Viterbi, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT. “Our experiments show that we can effectively teach a drone to locate an object in a forest during the summer, and then use the model in the winter, with very different environments, or even in urban settings, with different tasks such as searching and tracking. This adaptability is made possible by the causal basis of our solutions. Flexible algorithms could one day help with decision-making based on data streams that change over time. One challenge was just this: we can transfer the abilities of a drone to new environments with drastic changes in the scenarios. Liquid neural networks offer preliminary indications of their ability to address this crucial weakness in deep learning systems.”

The platform was first trained on data collected by a human pilot, and then migrated the learned navigation skills to new environments, even under drastic changes in scenery and conditions. Unlike traditional neural networks, which learn only during the training phase, the parameters of the liquid neural network can change over time, making the data not only interpretable, but also more resistant to unexpected situations or, as scientists say, full of “noise”, i.e. contaminated and not clean information. In a series of closed-loop experiments, the drones were subjected to range tests, stress tests, target rotation and occlusion, excursions with opponents, triangular loops between objects and dynamic tracking. They tracked moving targets and performed multi-step loops between objects in never-before-seen environments, outperforming other state-of-the-art counterparts. The team believes that the ability to learn from pre-existing data and understand a given task while generalizing to new environments could make the deployment of autonomous drones more efficient, cost-effective and reliable.

“The experimental setup presented in our work tests the reasoning capabilities of various deep learning systems in controlled and directed scenarios,” says Ramin Hasani, Research Affiliate of CSAIL. “There is still much work to be done for future research and development on more complex reasoning challenges for AI systems in autonomous navigation applications, which need to be tested before they can be implemented safely.”

Clearly, the sky is no longer the limit, but a vast playground for the infinite possibilities of these winged wonders.

