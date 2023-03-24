Mobile phone users with a certain “age” should remember that in the last generation of feature phones, foldable phones almost occupied the entire market; but after entering the era of smartphones, the screen size has become the main key to control. become bigger and bigger. Although manufacturers continue to focus on light weight, they are still not as light as folding machines back then.

It wasn’t until the emergence of flexible screens that smart folding machines became available. After years of development, the production cost of flexible screens has begun to decline, and the price of smart folding machines has also begun to decline. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 starts at $7,798, while the recently launched OPPO Find N2 Flip only costs $6,999. It is very attractive for users who love folding machines.

One of the key points of the smart folding machine is the folding hinge. If the hinge is not well done, not only will the life of the folding machine be greatly reduced, but the flexible screen may also be broken. The Find N2 Flip adopts the second-generation Flexion Hinge joint technology. The manufacturer claims that this technology has passed the independent certification of TÜV Rheinland and can withstand more than 400,000 times of folding and unfolding at room temperature, which is equivalent to folding and folding the mobile phone 100 times a day for 10 years. above. In addition, the hinge will form a water drop shape after folding, making the screen less prone to creases after folding and enhancing the durability of the phone.

The Find N2 Flip is equipped with a 6.8-inch 2520×1080 pixel AMOLED touch screen, which provides a display ratio of 21:9 and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which reduces afterimages when playing games. In addition, the screen is equipped with an anti-reflection film, and supports a maximum brightness of 1600 nits, so the screen can be viewed clearly outdoors. The outer screen of the machine can be said to be a must-have for modern smart folding machines. The Find N2 Flip has a large 3.26-inch 720×382 pixel AMOLED touch screen with a vertical design, which can display up to 6 notifications at a time. Users can also use the external screen to reply to messages, change settings, answer calls and more.

4300mAh battery supports 44W fast fork

As for the shooting function, the phone has a 50-megapixel f/1.8 aperture main lens and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 aperture wide-angle lens, and when the phone is turned on, there is another 32 million-pixel f/2.4 aperture lens above the screen. With the FlexForm mode, users can open the phone to between 45 degrees and 110 degrees and keep it open, and then put it on the table to take selfies or video calls. The factory has also specially improved for applications such as WhatsApp and Zoom to improve the quality of video and calls. Although the internal space of the folding machine is limited, the Find N2 Flip also has a built-in 4300mAh capacity battery, which is enough for a folding machine. It also supports 44W fast charging function, which can charge the power from 0% to 50% in 23 minutes. It also takes less than an hour to fully charge to 100%. ●

OPPO Find N2 Flip standard

Operating system: Android 13 (ColorOS 13)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ 5G octa-core

Inner screen: 6.8 inches 2520×1080 pixel AMOLED

External screen: 3.26 inches 720×382 pixel AMOLED

Dual main lens: 50-megapixel f/1.8, 8-megapixel f/2.2 super wide-angle

Inner screen lens: 32 million pixels f/2.4

Memory/capacity: 8GB RAM/256GB ROM

Volume: 166.2×75.2×7.45mm (open)

85.5×75.2×16.02mm (combined)

Weight: about 191g

Price: $6999

