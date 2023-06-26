Home » Dropbox proposes a search service that can quickly help users find the information they need- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interesting Stories, Trends
Dropbox recently launched a search tool combined with artificial intelligence, called Dropbox Dash, to improve work efficiency and simplify workflow.

According to the description, content workers usually have to spend 8.8 hours a week looking for file content, and 69% of users spend almost 60 minutes a day switching between different application software, so Dropbox hopes to simplify this kind of workflow through artificial intelligence, so that Users can have higher work efficiency.

The Dropbox Dash service combined with artificial intelligence will be able to quickly find the information you need in the search field, and quickly find the file content scattered in various folders. At the same time, Dropbox Dash can also be connected to services such as Google Workspace, Microsoft Outlook, and Salesforce, so as to find the required information among the network services connected by the user.

And Dropbox Dash can remember the search method, which is convenient for users to find the required information next time, or find a shortcut for specific content, and can use the console as the “starting point” for using the Dropbox Dash service, which is convenient for users to confirm what they have recently queried. data, or as a starting interface for work.

In the future, Dropbox Dash will further integrate the automatic generation artificial intelligence application dialogue function, so as to act according to the content of the user’s spoken questions.

At present, Dropbox Dash is only undergoing small-scale testing, and the specific launch time has not yet been confirmed.

