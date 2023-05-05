Drupal at risk: Warning of a new IT security gap

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Drupal. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Drupal on May 4th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the open source product Drupal are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Drupal Security Advisory (Stand: 03.05.2023).

Security Advice for Drupal – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.3.

Drupal Bug: Vulnerability allows manipulation of files

Drupal is a free content management system based on the scripting language PHP and an SQL database. The range of functions of the core installation can be expanded individually using numerous extensions.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Drupal to manipulate files.

Systems affected by the Drupal vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source Drupal plugin (cpe:/a:drupal:drupal)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Drupal Security Advisory vom 2023-05-03 (04.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.drupal.org/sa-contrib-2023-014

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Drupal. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/04/2023 – Initial version

