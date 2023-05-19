Drupal “File Chooser Field”: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows information disclosure

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in the Drupal “File Chooser Field”. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Drupal “File Chooser Field” on 05/19/2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the open source product Drupal are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Drupal Security Advisory (Stand: 18.05.2023).

Security Advisory for Drupal “File Chooser Field” – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.5.

Drupal “File Chooser Field” bug: vulnerability allows information disclosure

Drupal is a free content management system based on the scripting language PHP and an SQL database. The range of functions of the core installation can be expanded individually using numerous extensions.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a file chooser field vulnerability in Drupal to disclose information and potentially execute code.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source Drupal File Chooser Field < 7.x-1.13 (cpe:/a:drupal:drupal)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Drupal Security Advisory vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.drupal.org/sa-contrib-2023-015

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Drupal “File Chooser Field”. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/19/2023 – Initial version

