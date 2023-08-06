Home » Drupal: IT security warning about a new vulnerability
Technology

Drupal: IT security warning about a new vulnerability

Drupal: IT security warning about a new vulnerability

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Drupal. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Drupal on August 3rd, 2023. The Linux and Windows operating systems and the open source product Drupal are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Drupal Security Advisory (Stand: 02.08.2023).

Security Advisory for Drupal – Risk: Low

Risk level: 3 (low)
CVSS Base Score: 3,1
CVSS Temporal Score: 2,7
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “low” according to the CVSS with a base score of 3.1.

Drupal Bug: Vulnerability allows cross-site scripting

Drupal is a free content management system based on the scripting language PHP and an SQL database. The range of functions of the core installation can be expanded individually using numerous extensions.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Drupal to perform a cross-site scripting attack.

Systems affected by the Drupal vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
Linux, Windows

Products
Open Source Drupal < Matomo Analytics 7.x-2.15 (cpe:/a:drupal:drupal)
Open Source Drupal < Matomo Analytics 8.x-1.22 (cpe:/a:drupal:drupal)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Drupal Security Advisory vom 2023-08-02 (03.08.2023)
For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Drupal. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/03/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

