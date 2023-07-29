Drupal: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for Drupal. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Drupal on July 27th, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, which can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the open source product Drupal are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Drupal Security Advisory (Stand: 26.07.2023).

Several vulnerabilities reported for Drupal – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.3.

Drupal Bug: Description of the attack

Drupal is a free content management system based on the scripting language PHP and an SQL database. The range of functions of the core installation can be expanded individually using numerous extensions.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Drupal to perform a cross-site scripting attack.

Systems affected by the Drupal vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Open Source Drupal < 1.2.2 (cpe:/a:drupal:drupal)

Open Source Drupal < 1.3.0-rc3 (cpe:/a:drupal:drupal)

Open Source Drupal < 7.x-1.11 (cpe:/a:drupal:drupal)

Open Source Drupal < 8.x-1.13 (cpe:/a:drupal:drupal)

Open Source Drupal < 2.0.3 (cpe:/a:drupal:drupal)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Drupal Security Advisory vom 2023-07-26 (27.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Drupal. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/27/2023 – Initial version

