ROG Rapture GT AX6600 Wireless Router

If you are a gaming enthusiast, the ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Gaming Router is definitely for you. It uses a high-performance Broadcom 2GHz Quad Core 64 bit processor and has dual 2.5Gbps ports to support WAN/LAN aggregation. It can be combined with different routers The 2.5G + 1G Broadband achieves 3.5Gbps ultra-fast broadband, with 4T4R 160MHz, 2.4GHz + 5GHz dual-band network to provide a total wireless network bandwidth of 6Gbps, and can support AiMesh technology and other ASUS Routers to form a Mesh wireless network.

ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 has AiProtection technology to provide free network security protection. The innovative VPN Fusion function can perform VPN and ordinary network connections at the same time. The super convenient OpenNAT is super convenient to open the server by itself. It also adds a three-stage gaming acceleration engine, Ensure that the game packets are connected to the game server with the shortest and lowest latency routing channel. The excellent functions and performance will never let you down.

The size of ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 is 33.1cm x 16.7cm x 6.6cm. The black body design is full of gaming style, with a high-tech shell line, equipped with 4 giant black and red foldable antennas, and red/white LEDs on the front Pointing out the lamp, the heat dissipation holes on the top form the ROG text pattern, plus a luminous ROG prodigal eye, absolutely full of faith.

The luminous ROG prodigal eye supports AURA RGB lighting effect control, providing 7 different modes of constant light, breathing light, wave light, marquee light, gradient, evolution and rainbow light. Users can log in to the Router Setup page to set, or press The LED control buttons on the front switch in real time.

In terms of wired connection, ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 provides 1 2.5Gbps WAN (blue) + 1 2.5Gbps LAN (independent gray) + 4 1Gbps LAN (4 Ports gray) design, all ports can be defined through the Setup interface For WAN or LAN, for example, when the user only has 1G bandwidth, you can use any 1Gbps LAN as WAN Port, and there may be 2.5Gbps WAN as LAN, which is quite flexible.

Support WAN Aggregation, dual WAN load balancing/failure recovery and dual LAN functions, support 1Gbps + 1Gbps to achieve 2Gbps WAN link aggregation, 2.5Gbps + 1Gbps to achieve 3.5Gbps WAN load balancing and 1Gbps + 1Gbps to achieve 2Gbps LAN link aggregation, with flexibility The network connection provides a large amount of bandwidth to the device and enjoys the advantages brought by the ultra-high-speed Internet connection.

Provides 1 set of USB 3.0 and 1 set of USB 2.0 ports, supports AiDisk function to share files in USB disks, supports comprehensive file sharing methods such as Neighborhood, MacShare, HTTP, HTTPS and FTP on the network, and cooperates with AiCloud 3.0 personal cloud function, even when you are away, you can access it anytime and support iOS and Android mobile devices.

Detailed internal dismantling of Router

After removing the back cover of ROG Rapture GT-AX6000, you can see the back of the router motherboard. After pulling out the PCB, you will see that the main chips and components are covered by a large aluminum extruded heat sink, which can meet the needs of high-end SoC and Cooling requirements for Wi-Fi chips.

Next, the antenna, radiator and metal shield are removed, and the router adopts Broadcom’s Wi-Fi 6 solution, equipped with a BCM4912 SoC processor, which integrates a low-power Quad Core B53 64bit ARM v8 processor with a maximum core clock speed of 2GHz , providing one 2.5Gbps PHY and four 1Gbps PHYs, with the 5th generation Dual issue Packet engine, even the most demanding game network can be easily handled, and by adding an additional Boardcom BCM50991E 2.5GbE Switch to provide a set of 2.5 Gbps Ethernet interface.

In addition, it is equipped with 2 SAMSUNG K4A4G165WF DDR4 (left), providing 1GB system memory capacity. Larger memory capacity can provide higher data throughput for the router, and maintain network stability when multiple devices perform high-traffic transmission at the same time. With a MXIC MX30LF2G28AD 2G-bit Nand-Flash, it provides 256MB of router firmware storage space.

4T4R 160MHz, AX6000 wireless bandwidth

In terms of wireless network, ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 adopts high-end dual-band design, with 2.4GHz + 5GHz frequency bands, all frequency bands adopt 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6e transmission protocol, support OFDMA, uplink and downlink MU-MIMO and BSS Coloring and other technologies, Bring higher network load and lower network latency.

In terms of Wi-Fi transceivers, 2 Broadcom BCM6756 SoC chips are used to provide 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless channels. For Wi-Fi front-end modules, 8 Skyworks SKY85743-21 FEM chips are used, which integrate signal gainers and low-noise amplifiers ( LNA).

The 5GHz frequency band supports 160MHz channel bandwidth and 4×4 transmission configuration. A single frequency band can provide up to 4,804Mbps network bandwidth, and the 4T4R and 40MHz 2.4GHz frequency band can provide a maximum network bandwidth of 1,148Mbps. The 8 Stream channels provide a total wireless network bandwidth of about 6,000Mbps, so it is marked as an AX6000 wireless router.

2.4GHz Wi-Fi 4 (802.11ax) 4 20/40 MHz 1,148Mbps 5GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) 4 20/40/80/160 MHz 4,800Mbps

Support AiMESH seamless network function

ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Gaming Router supports AiMESH technology. If it alone cannot cover your entire house, you can mix and match ASUS Router that supports AiMESH to increase coverage. When GT-AX6000 is used as the main router, AiMesh network All devices can access all functions of GT-AX6000, including game functions, AiProtection security, etc. Most ASUS routers now support AiMesh.

AiProtection Smart Security Protection

Another selling point of ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 is the support for AiProtection, which is a commercial-grade intrusion prevention system (IPS) provided in cooperation with TrendMicro. It can perform deep scans on the input and output data of the network to block all common attacks, which is stronger than standard firewalls. Best of all, AiProtection updates itself when new patches become available, ensuring your protection is always up to date, and best of all, you don’t need to pay extra.

Three-stage gaming acceleration function

As a professional gaming router, ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 provides a three-segment game acceleration engine. The default LAN 1 port is an exclusive gaming port. Connecting the game console to LAN 1 will always enjoy priority without complicated settings. In addition, as long as all ROG motherboards, notebooks and PCs are installed with the GameFirst network suite, the Router will automatically enable the second layer of Game Boost acceleration, which can accurately analyze game packets and obtain the highest priority. It also supports WTFast game server acceleration. Connect your home network to the game server with the shortest routing channel for the shortest latency and ping time.

Open NAT function

For friends who like to open their own servers, ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 has added the OpenNAT function, which allows users to easily establish online game ports, and provides Game Profiles for a large number of popular games. As long as the games in the list can be completed with one click Basic settings, no need for manual input by the user.

Support VPN Server and VPN Fusion

ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Gaming Router provides excellent VPN functions. The VPN server supports protocols such as PPTP, OpenVPN, IPSec VPN, and WireGuard VPN. At the same time, it can also be used as a client to connect to more than one supported VPN network, with VPN Fusion function , you can specify certain devices to use a specific VPN or not to use a VPN, which is very flexible.

2.5G + 1G dual WAN function

ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 provides 2.5G + 1G dual WAN function, which can support WAN Aggregation function, which can aggregate two 1Gbps broadband links supporting LACP-IEEE 802.3ad into 2Gbps, which must be achieved with the support of ISP, if not the same If your ISP does not support LACP-IEEE 802.3ad, you can use the dual WAN load balancing function to achieve a maximum 3.5Gbps network with 2.5Gbps + 1Gbps bandwidth, without the need for the same ISP.

Dual WAN load balancing can distribute the transmission load ratio of the primary WAN and the secondary WAN, so that the two WANs can load the traffic evenly, for example, 2.5Gbps + 1Gbps can be set to 3:1, which can split the number of sessions of the network service , so that the maximum throughput of the entire network can reach 3.5Gbps.

The dual WAN mode also supports failover, ensuring that when the WAN in use fails to connect due to problems, it can be smoothly connected to another WAN as a backup. When the failover function is enabled, when the system detects that the primary WAN has a physical line connected to the Internet, it will automatically switch from the secondary WAN back to the primary WAN.

3.5G WAN speed test:

The HKEPC editorial department actually tested the dual WAN load balancing function, using 2.5Gbps NETVIGATOR broadband as the main WAN, and then 1Gbps HKBN broadband as the main and secondary WAN, and then using two Notebooks to connect to the 2.5Gbps LAN and 1Gbps LAN respectively, and then www. speedtest.net speed test.

It can be seen that the ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 successfully split the two computers, the download recorded 2351.9 Mbps + 947.9 Mbps = 3,299.8Mps, the upload recorded 2,344.3Mbps + 942.9 Mbps = 3,287.2Mps, and completed the use of 3.5Gbps WAN.

WiFi Speed ​​Test:

▲ Test point reference plan

Using a laptop equipped with an Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 wireless network module, the Wi-Fi speed test was performed on the ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Router. The OpenSpeedTest server set up by ourselves in four different locations in the editorial department passed the test within 2.5Gbps. To test the maximum Wi-Fi connection speed and coverage of a single device, the location of the test point and router can be referred to the above figure.

test point 1 5.0GHz 1929.1 1620.4 2 test point 2 5.0GHz 1749.9 1304.3 3 Test point 3 5.0GHz 961.4 635.9 4 Test point 4 5.0GHz 922.6 419.6 4

ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Gaming Router

Price: HK$3,699

Enquiry: ASUS Hong Kong (3582-4770)

Editor’s comment:

ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 is excellent in terms of router functionality, performance, and Wi-Fi coverage. VPN Fusion, Open NAT, and three-stage game acceleration engine are definitely easy to use and powerful for gaming enthusiasts.