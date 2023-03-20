NZXT H9 Elite Mid-Tower Case

Trendy Panoramic panoramic chassis, if you like to show off your own computer, you must not miss the NZXT H9 Elite Mid-Tower chassis, which has excellent internal layout of the chassis, excellent heat dissipation design as the selling point, front and side tempered glass There is no bracket design between the side panels, there is no barrier at all to achieve 90° no dead angle display, allowing the internal hardware to be fully displayed, adding Dual Chamber double cabin, vertical air duct heat dissipation design, completely breaking the traditional chassis frame, just like putting a Just like a computer goldfish tank, players who like to play RGB and water cooling are just like it.

The first impression of HZXT H9 Elite is the simple aesthetics. The features of the HZXT chassis are combined with the Panoramic panoramic design, and the Dual Chamber double-chamber and vertical air duct cooling design is specially added. The lower power supply is moved to the right, left The side is the motherboard installation area. The horizontal design can reduce the height of the fuselage and introduce cold air from the bottom to make up for the shortcomings of the Panoramic panoramic design that the wind cannot enter the front. The extra-large cable management layer design also makes cable management easier.

The NZXT H9 series is available in two versions, Flow and Elite. The Flow version uses a metal vent panel on the top, without RGB fans and controllers, but the price is more approachable. The Elite version uses a tempered glass panel on the top and comes with 280 / 360 water cooling fans The mounting bracket is attached with 3 F120RGB Duo RGB fans and NZXT RGB & Fan Controller V2 controllers, both of which are available in black and white.

A large number of air holes are added to the metal panel on the right, mainly for the side fans or radiators. The entire right panel is covered with a dust filter, so there is no need to worry about dust entering. In order to strengthen the stability of the corners of the glass panel, a reinforced metal frame is added instead of opening holes in the glass, so that the point of force is absorbed and pressure-bearing by the metal frame, reducing the risk of cracking the corners, and there is no drilling on the glass side plate for positioning Fixed by means of pins, tool-free assembly and disassembly make it easier for players to assemble.

The I/O Panel of the NZXT H9 Elite chassis is located on the top right, providing a Power switch button, 2 sets of USB 3.0 Type A 5Gbps ports, 1 set of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C 10Gbps ports, and 1 set of 3.5mm audio interfaces. More and more gaming headsets use 4-pole plugs, so the factory has changed to a 4-pole 3.5mm audio connection port, which can provide audio and microphone functions at the same time with a single cable, without the need for additional slots placed separately.

Support ATX motherboard, vertical air duct design

NZXT H9 Elite is made of SGCC hot-dip galvanized sheet, ABS plastic and sound-absorbing materials. The size is 505mm x 230mm x 480mm, and the net weight is 13.1kg. It can support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX and ATX motherboards, and supports CPU heat dissipation up to 16.5cm The main room is equipped with NZXT’s iconic cable cover, which not only makes the inner cage more fashionable, but also covers most of the wiring to keep the internal space tidy. This design is also the signature feature of NZXT cases.

In terms of graphics cards, the NZXT H9 Elite Mid-Tower case supports displays up to 43.5cm long and has 7 PCIe expansion slots. Although the NZXT official website will show vertical graphics card installation, in fact it does not have built-in support for vertical installation. The Vertical GPU Mounting Kit needs to be purchased additionally to support it.

Double-cabin interior design

The interior of NZXT H9 Elite adopts Dual Chamber interior design. The left side is the motherboard installation area, and the right side is the power supply and storage device area. The horizontal design can reduce the height of the fuselage. There is an ugly panel in the center and can be used to install a 2.5-inch SSD. /HDD,

Extra-large cable management layer design also makes cable management easier and easier.

Remove the ugly cover and you can see the PSU power supply installation area and the ultra-deep cable management slot. The power supply is installed on the back of the motherboard and supports ATX power supplies up to 20cm (blue area). The yellow one is the cable management slot with a depth of 9.1 cm, whether you are a novice or not, this design also greatly reduces the difficulty of installation, bringing a pure installation experience full of ritual.

4 x 2.5″ + 2 x 3.5″ storage devices

▲ 4 x 2.5” SSD/HDD ▲ 2 x 3.5” Drive Bay

The storage expansion capability of the NZXT H9 Elite chassis is good. The chassis has a 3.5-inch Drive Bay on the cable management layer, which can support two 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch SSD / HDD devices. In addition, the back of the ugly board on the cable management layer provides four 2.5-inch SSD / HDD installation positions, and the entire chassis supports up to six 2.5-inch or four 2.5-inch + two 3.5-inch devices.

Comes with 3 F120RGB Duo fans

NZXT H9 ELITE has 3 F120RGB Duo fans attached to the side. The Duo version has a front and rear light ring design with 20 LED ring-shaped light guide rings. It supports 12V voltage input and PWM for speed control. The speed is 500rpm ~ 1800rpm ±10 %, the maximum air flow rate is 48.58CFM, the maximum air pressure is 2.42mm H²O, the maximum sound and noise level is 29dBA, and the front end can support a maximum 360mm water-cooled heat exhaust.

NZXT RGB & Fan V2 Controller

NZXT H9 Elite is attached with a set of RGB & Fan Controller V2 controllers, which provide 6 RGB control channels and 3 fan speed control channels, and each fan channel provides 1 output and 3 transfer interfaces, so it can support up to 9 control For fans, users can control RGB lighting effects and fan speed through the NZXT CAM kit.

In the NZXT CAM kit, users can control the lighting effect of the F120RGB Duo fan. The preset provides 16 kinds of ARGB lighting effect mode control and brightness, which is quite rich.

On the cooling page of the NZXT CAM kit, it provides speed control of 3 different fan channels, providing quietness, high efficiency, fixed and customized according to temperature.Support fan speed customization, users can automatically adjust the fan speed according to the CPU or GPU temperature, for example, I keep the fan speed at 20% at 20-30°C, 20% at 34-50°C, when it exceeds 50°C Automatically increases speed until 65°C Fans come to full speed.

Can support three 360mm radiators

As the flagship model of NZXT chassis, H9 Elite has a very large fan and radiator load capacity, including five positions at the top, bottom, rear, bottom and side. A total of up to 10 12cm fans can be installed. Three 360mm water-cooled radiators allow for multiple ways to play.

A 360mm transparent mounting bracket is preloaded on the top, which can support 3 12cm fans or 1 360mm cooling radiator, and a 280mm transparent mounting bracket is attached for replacement, which can support 2 14cm fans or 1 280mm cooling radiator. The reason for the transparent mounting frame is to reduce the impact on the aesthetics of the top. If the top does not intend to install a fan or water cooling, the transparent mounting frame can be completely removed.

The bottom can support three 12cm fans or two 12cm fans, and the water cooling can support a maximum of 280mm or 360mm cooling radiator. Players should try to use the bottom to introduce cold air to make up for the shortcomings of the front of the Panoramic panoramic design. At the same time, it can bring more graphics card direct cooling.

One F120Q cooling fan is preloaded on the rear side︳can support one 120mm cooling radiator, and three F120RGB Duo cooling fans are preloaded on the side, which can support one 360mm cooling radiator. The NZXT factory preloading is to draw in fresh air Direction, if the user can install the bottom fan, it is recommended to reverse the direction of the F120RGB Duo fan to exhaust, the effect will be more ideal.

NZXT H9 Mid-Tower Case

Price: HK$1,299 (Flow) / HK$1,769 (Elite)

Enquiries: Altech Computer (3628-3377)

Editor’s comment:

NZXT H9 Elite has been well received by foreign players, especially the serious players who like to show off their own machines. If you don’t want to see your own machine from above all day long, you can consider H9 Flow. In fact, the cooling effect is better. It’s a pity. Without the RGB fan and HUB, wow…it’s really hard to choose between Flow and Elite.