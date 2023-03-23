Synology DiskStation DS923+ Unboxing

This year, Synology began to upgrade the specifications of NAS products. The first product to be launched is the DiskStation DS923+ to succeed the DS920+. As a high-end model for home use, the DS923+ has been upgraded to a more powerful AMD Ryzen R1600 processor, and the memory has also been upgraded from a maximum capacity of 8GB to 32GB. , and add the PCIe Expansion interface design, users can purchase a 10Gbps network upgrade module to greatly increase the network transmission speed of the NAS.

In terms of appearance, the biggest difference between Synology DiskStation DS923+ and DS920+ is that there is an extra PCIe Expansion interface on the back, and the other ports are roughly the same. The front provides a set of USB 3.0 expansion interfaces to support 1-key backup, and the rear also has a USB 3.0 expansion interface The interface can be connected to a USB storage device. It has two 1Gbps Ethernet network interfaces and supports Link Aggregation to form a 2Gbps bandwidth. An eSTAT interface can be used to connect to a Synology DX517 5-Bay expansion device.

Upgrade Ryzen R1600 processor

Synology DiskStation DS923+ adopts AMD Ryzen R1600 processor, adopts AMD Zen micro-architecture, built-in 2 cores, supports 4 SMT threads, has 2MB L2 Cache, 4MB L3 Cache, base clock speed is 2.6GHz, turbo clock speed is 3.1GHz , The highest TDP is 25W, and the performance is significantly improved compared with the Celeron J4125 used by DS920+. According to the performance comparison of the Passmark website, the performance of the AMD Ryzen R1600 processor is 1727 single-core performance and 3147 multi-core performance, compared with Celeron J4125 single-core performance 1168 and multi-core performance 2980.

However, AMD Ryzen R1600 does not have a graphics core. Compared with Celeron J4125, the built-in UHD Graphcis 600 supports Intel Quicksync encoding and decoding. Therefore, in terms of HEVC/H.265 video conversion performance, the performance of DS923+ will be slightly lower than that of DS920+, which is a fly in the ointment .

Support up to 32GB memory

Synology DiskStation DS923+ is preloaded with DDR4-3200 ECC 4GB SODIMM memory. After upgrading the AMD Ryzen R1600 CPU, the memory support capacity is greatly increased. Compared with DS920+, the preloaded memory is soldered DDR4-2666 4GB Non-ECC memory + 1 set of SODIMM Expansion slots only support 8GB (4GB + 4GB) memory, while DS923+ has 2 SODIMM expansion slots, which can support up to 32GB (16GB + 16GB) memory capacity, which means that DS923+ can expand higher memory capacity, It can greatly improve the data transmission speed and the system response resolution of multi-tasking applications.

4 Bay + Dual NVMe M.2 SSDs

Synology DiskStation DS923+ adopts 4-Bay design, supports 4 pcs 2.5”/ 3.5” SSD/HDD, supports Hot-Plug and How-Swap functions, supports up to 54TB total capacity, and has 1 ESATA interface on the back to connect to Synology DX517 storage The expansion unit adds 5 more HDDs, so that the total storage capacity can be increased to a maximum of 126TB.

Synology DiskStation DS923+ can support dual NVMe SSDs. There are 2 M.2 expansion slots at the bottom of the fuselage. The tool-free installation design is simple and convenient. It supports M.2 Type 2280 NVMe SSDs. This generation can not only set M.2 SSDs In addition to accelerating the cache, if you configure Synology’s own SSD, you can directly set it as a storage space, while third-party M.2 SSDs cannot.

For this test, we found 2 Synology SNV3410-400G NVMe M.2 SSDs, using PHISON PS5012-E12 controller, using PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, the highest continuous read and write is 3,000MB/s Read, 750MB/s Write, 4K random The reading and writing are 225,000 IOPS Read and 45,000 IOPS Write, the TBW write life is 491 TW, and the factory provides a 5-year warranty.

The actual measurement uses 2 Synology SN3410-400G NVMe M.2 SSDs to directly form a RAID 0 storage set area,

Dual LAN, upgradeable 10Gbps network module

Compared with the DS920+ model, Synology DiskStation DS923+ has one more PCIe Expansion interface. It uses the PCIe Gen3 x2 interface to upgrade the network speed. Users only need to unscrew 2 screws and insert the Ethernet expansion module to use it. You should know that although DS920+ supports NVMe SSD, since there are only two 1GbE network interfaces, even if Link Aggregation is enabled, the network speed will become the main disk performance bottleneck.

Synology DiskStation DS923+ users can purchase the Sybology E10G22-T1-Mini network expansion module separately, using Aquantia AQC107 network chip, PCIe 3.0 x2 interface, supporting 100Mbps, 1Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 5Gbps and 10Gbps network speed,

The author installed the Synology E10G22-T1-Mini 10Gbps module and used 2 Synology SNV3410-400G NVMe SSDs to operate in RAID 0 mode. Through the SMB 1.1 test with CrystalDiskMark 8.0.4, it can be seen that 1Gbps and 10Gbps have different magnetic performance Great improvement.

Synology DiskStation DS923+ 4 Bay NAS

Price: HK$5,499

Enquiry: Hornington (3626-9899)

Editor’s comment:

Synology DiskStation DS923+ not only upgrades the more powerful AMD Ryzen R1600 processor, but also greatly improves the scalability. It can upgrade the 10Gbps Ethernet network and support up to 32GB system memory, making the performance of the NAS even better than the previous generation.