ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED Laptop

▲ ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED

ASUS launched the ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED mobile computer for professional media creators. It has a unique dual-screen design, with a 14.5-inch 16:10 2.8K OLED HDR narrow bezel touch screen on the top and a 12.7-inch 2.8K 120Hz ScreenPad Plus on the bottom The tilt-assisted touch screen is combined with the Intel Core i9-12900H processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics core. It is said that if you want to do a good job, you must first sharpen your tools. For creators who need dual-screen multitasking, ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED can greatly enhance your productivity.

▲ Classic concentric circle hairline treatment

The ASUS ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED body adopts CNC metal integration process, using aerospace-grade 6000 series aluminum alloy material, the technical black color will appear blue under the light source, and the A side maintains the classic concentric circle hairline design of the ZenBook series, The edge of the fuselage is treated with diamond cutting, which looks more noble and fashionable under the light.

▲ 17.9mm thickness and 1.7kg weight

The body thickness and weight of Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED are only about 17.8mm and 1.7kg respectively, which is not too heavy for a creator notebook with independent GPU. It has a large-capacity battery of 76WHrs, which can provide about 12 hours of power Battery life, generally, you do not need to carry a heavy power supply when you go out to work, and you can meet the needs of paperwork for a whole day, which is very important for creators who often go out to work.

▲ AAS Ultra ( Active Aerodynamic Sysmte Ultra ) 結構

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED adopts AAS Ultra structure. When you turn on the laptop, the secondary ScreenPad Plus screen will be raised by 14.5mm. This design makes viewing more comfortable. The lower fan will increase the airflow performance by about 30% after being raised, and the cooling effect will be better. Go up one floor, and the pitch structure can guide the sound of the two tweeters to produce better three-dimensional effect.

▲ ASUS ErgoSense keyboard

The surface of the ErgoSense keyboard adopts a special low-friction coating and anti-fingerprint function. The keyboard has a 19.05 cm key range, a 2mm disc-shaped keycap, and a 1.4mm key travel. The independently illuminated RGB backlit keyboard, and the enhanced effect of the light bars on both sides of the keyboard, can clearly see the keyboard and the space on both sides in a dark environment.

14.5-inch 16:10 2.8k OLED screen

The biggest selling point of ASUS ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED is that it is equipped with a 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED touch-sensitive display, which supports up to 10 points of touch, and a resolution of 2880 x 1800. Compared with the common 16:9 ratio, the extra space above and below can not only display longer texts and web content, but also have a larger field of vision in games. In addition, the display also has a GtG response time as low as 0.2ms, bringing smooth and fast dynamic images with low afterimages.

▲ The HDR effect of the OLED screen is outstanding

Thanks to the OLED panel’s ability to independently control the brightness of each sub-pixel, the display can provide a true contrast ratio of up to 1,000,000:1, and supports HDR technology. The HDR peak brightness reaches 550nits, making the laptop pass VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, it can provide extremely deep light and dark contrast details, especially when presenting dark parts and black levels of the picture.

▲ Support 10-bits color depth

In terms of color performance, this OLED display supports 10-bits color depth, has a delicate and smooth color gradient effect, and can achieve a wide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3, and can maintain it at low brightness, unlike traditional LCD displays The screen can only maintain a high color gamut level under high brightness, allowing users to use this laptop in different ambient brightness situations and still have consistent color performance. In addition, it has obtained Pantone certification to meet the needs of professional creators. Strict requirements of field and high color accuracy.

12.7-inch ScreenPad Plus secondary screen

In addition to the upper 14.5-inch main screen, the lower part also provides a 12.7-inch ScreenPad Plus OLED full-width touch screen, which also supports up to 10 touch points, a resolution of 2880 x 864, and an aspect ratio of 32:10. ASUS adopts the AAS Ultra structure to The display is designed at an elevated angle for comfortable touch operation and reduces the visual separation between the ScreenPad Plus and the main touch screen. At the same time, an anti-glare surface is added to reduce reflection. For creators who like to use multiple screens, It will greatly improve its work efficiency.

ScreenPad Plus is not just a secondary screen, it is equipped with ScreenXpert 3 technology that can manage multiple windows at the same time, and even launch multiple applications with a single click. Its built-in tools and control functions can be easily activated through gestures, greatly improving Productivity, allowing you to have a perfect working experience anytime, anywhere. Built-in features include the ASUS Control Panel, which lets you intuitively control applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Illustrator, accelerating your creative workflow.

Comes with ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus

Attached is the ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus, which uses Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0 technology, supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, 266Hz sampling rate and 5-350g nib force, and comes with 4 interchangeable nibs of different hardness, including 2H, H, and HB And B, suitable for drawing and writing styles of different people.

5MP AI Webcam

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED has a 5-megapixel AI Webcam with 3DNR technology that can sharpen images and perform real-time noise suppression through algorithms to maintain clear images even in low light. It is also equipped with a color sensor that can detect Measures the amount of ambient light and automatically adjusts the brightness and color temperature of the screen to provide the best image for your surroundings.

▲ 5 million pixel AI Webcam

Equipped with an infrared camera equipped with a new Intel vision sensor controller, it can work seamlessly with Windows Hello. This AI feature senses when you step away from your laptop, locks it for security, and instantly logs you back in when you approach. It also dims the screen when you look away from it to save battery life.

support Thunderbolt 4、Wi-Fi 6E

The fuselage is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 high-speed interfaces, which can provide data transmission speeds up to 40Gbps, and can be connected to high-speed devices such as external graphics cards, SSDs, 4K displays, and supports 5-20V USB-C Easy Charge technology, which can be connected through USB-C Mobile charger and USB-C charger for charging.

In terms of wireless network, it is equipped with Intel Wi-Fi 6e AX211 module, supports 802.11ax 2.4G / 5G / 6G tri-band, 2×2 160MHz Wi-Fi technology, the highest wireless connection speed can reach 2.4Gbps, and has Bluetooth 5.2 connection capability , which is convenient for users to connect peripheral products such as mouse, keyboard, wireless headset, etc.

With 12th generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor

In terms of hardware specifications, ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED uses Intel Core i9-12900H processor, Intel 7 process (10nm), Alder Lake-M micro-architecture, built-in 6 P-Core large cores, 8 E-Core small cores , a total of 14 cores, 20 threads, with 1.2MB L1, 11.5MB L2 and 24MB L3, built-in Intel UHD Graphics G7 96EU graphics core.

In terms of clocks, Intel Core i9-12900H’s P-Core base clock is 1.8GHz, Burst Clock is 5GHz, E-Core base clock is 0.8GHz, Burst Clock is 3.8GHz, Base Power (TDP) is 45W, the highest Turbo Power (PL2) is 85W, which is a high-performance mobile processor.

Built-in GeForce RTX 3050 Ti mobile graphics core

In terms of graphics core, the Intel Core i9-12900H processor has a built-in Intel UHD Graphics G7 display core, which has up to 96 Execution Units, which is twice that of the Desktop version. The GPU clock pulse is 350MHz Base Clock, 1450MHz Burst Clock, and supports Direct X 12 and OpenGL 4.5 API, with complete image decoding capability, supports hardware decoding of 8K AV1, 8K VP9, ​​8K H.265 and 4K H.264.

▲ Intel UHD Graphics G7 + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop

Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop graphics core, the core code is “GN20-P1-A1”, with 30 sets of SM stream units, with 2,560 CUDA Cores, 80 Texture Units, 20 RT Cores and 80 Tensor Cores, The GPU Boost frequency is 1,035MHz, the maximum TGP power consumption of the GPU is 80W, and it is equipped with 4GB GDDR6 display memory. The memory clock frequency is 1,350MHz, and the memory transmission speed is 10Gbps. The width is 192GB/s.

Because it is a notebook for creators, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED preloads NVIDIA Studio (SD) drivers, which are designed to allow artists, creators and developers to obtain the best performance and reliability when using creative applications. To provide the highest reliability, Studio drivers have been extensively tested across multiple application creator workflows and are optimized for popular creative applications from Adobe, Autodesk, and more.

ASUS IceCool Plus cooling technology

In terms of heat dissipation, the heat dissipation module of ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is equipped with two 8mm heat pipes and dual fan radiators. The two cooling fans flow in from the sides of the keyboard and then exhaust it from the back of the machine. It supports IceCool Plus heat dissipation technology. It can automatically calculate the optimal fan speed by combining multiple sensors in the machine. In the MyASUS tool program, there are three fan speed options: quiet mode, balanced mode, and high-efficiency mode. After turning on the high-efficiency mode, the performance of the processor and graphics core will be improved. Both have improved, but wind noise will also become noticeable.

According to the OCCT test, the maximum power consumption of the CPU can reach 65W, and the maximum power consumption of the GPU can reach 80W, and the load of the two at the same time will not exceed 85W. After half an hour of full load, the CPU temperature is 86 ° C, and the GPU maximum temperature is 78.75 ° c.

PCMark 10 test

▲ PCMark 10 comprehensive test score is 6,991

In the PCMark 10 benchmark test, the comprehensive score is 6,991 points, of which the Essentials basic test score is 10,857 points, which is a high level, and the Productivity productivity test score is also 9,002. models.

3DMark test

3DMark should be the most widely used 3D performance benchmarking software at present. ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED equipped with GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics core has certain gaming performance. This test uses two benchmarking scenarios of Fire Strike and Time Spy. To understand its gaming computing performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti belongs to the mid-level graphics core, and the 3DMark game scores are not too bad. In Fire Strike and Time Spy, they scored 12,692 and 5,952 respectively, which can fully cope with 1080p 3A game masterpieces without turning on the light. Relaxing is also good.

UL Procyon test

In addition to the common PCMark and 3DMark tests, UL has also launched a benchmark test suite for Microsoft and Adobe applications – UL Procyon, which has four benchmark tests for office productivity, photo editing, video editing and AI reasoning. The first three Control the Microsoft Office series of applications, Adobe Photoshop + Lightroom Classic and Adobe Premiere Pro through scripts to conduct actual functional tests. Compared with the self-developed benchmark tools, it is closer to the actual use situation and provides very referential test results.

▲ Procyon Office Productivity Benchmark Test

In the Procyon office productivity benchmark test, Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook in the Microsoft Office series were used to perform a large number of commonly used functions and commands, such as exporting PDF, loading files, inserting pictures, VLOOKUP commands, mobile mail etc. With an overall score of 6,613 on this test, the ASUS ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED performed fairly smooth and crisp on paperwork.

▲ Procyon photo editing benchmark

In the Procyon photo editing benchmark test, Photoshop and Lightroom Classic in the Adobe Creative Cloud series are used. The test first imports the DNG digital negative image into Adobe Lightroom Classic, and then applies various preset effects in batches, and crops, Straighten and modify. In the second part, the test applies a variety of editing and layer effects to photos in Adobe Photoshop, and records the computing time required for each item to measure the speed of the system when performing common photo editing tasks.

ASUS ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED got a score of 8,039 in this test, which can meet all kinds of photo editing needs, and its score is much higher than that of Notebook products with similar specifications.

▲ Procyon Video Editing Benchmark

In the Procyon video editing benchmark test, Adobe Premiere Pro video editing software is used. The test first imports two video project files for editing, adjustment, and adding CPU-Based special effects and GPU-accelerated special effects respectively. 1080p H.264 and 4K H.265 output, with a benchmark score calculated based on the time required to output 4 clips.

ASUS ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED has a score of 5,062 in this test, which is a very high score. If you check the details, you can see that the video output with GPU-accelerated special effects is much faster than the model with only IGP. It is more than enough for simple video editing. .

PCMark 10 battery life test:

▲ Can provide about 3 hours of battery life in daily office scenarios

To test the battery life performance, first set the power mode to the best power efficiency and turn on the power saving mode, adjust the brightness of the screen to 30% and turn off the keyboard backlight, and then execute the “Modern Office” test in PCMark 10 Battery Test Scenario, by simulating the three daily work applications of word processing, surfing the Internet and video calling, it can be concluded that 98% of the battery capacity of the device can only provide 6 hours and 32 minutes of battery life, which is quite good.

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED Laptop

Price: HK$22,998

Editor’s comment:

The author really appreciates the ScreenPad Plus design of Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED. People who are used to Dual Mon will definitely like it. Equipped with ScreenXpert 3 technology, it can manage multiple windows at the same time. The built-in tools and control functions can be easily activated through gestures, which greatly improves the Productivity, support for ASUS Control Panel (Control Panel) allows you to intuitively control applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro, After Effects and Illustrator, speeding up your creative workflow, expensive but worth it.