Sony has previously confirmed that the company’s new premium controller, the DualSense Edge, will have slightly worse battery life than the regular DualSense. But now that the control is in people’s hands, it’s been revealed that not only is battery life worse because of the features, but that the battery inside is actually much smaller.

The teardown video shows how the DualSense Edge has a 1,050 mAh battery, while the regular DualSense control has a much more powerful 1,560 mAh battery. It should also be mentioned that the PlayStation 4’s DualShock has a 1,000 mAh battery and has been heavily criticized for its poor battery capacity, resulting in frequent recharging.

The new controller could be more power-efficient than the DualShock, but also pack more features, TechRadar reports before being forced to charge the DualSense Edge “About seven hours of playing”.

What do you think of the relatively short battery life? Considering the controller’s price tag of €239.99/£209.99, does it feel acceptable or should it be better?

