DuckDuckGo is a search engine known for not saving user data and therefore free from any type of advertising. It recently released a beta version of its search engine based on the now famous artificial intelligence ChatGPTcalled DuckAssist.

DuckAssist, a new type of instant response from the DuckDuckGo search engine

DuckAssist, as stated above, is based on the ChatGPT artificial intelligence. It uses ChatGPT’s language parsing capability to generate responses pulled from Wikipedia and related sources such as the Encyclopædia Britannica. The tool is free and available on DuckDuckGo web browsing apps for phones and computers, as well as the company’s browser extension.

“DuckAssist is a new type of instant response in our search results, just like News, Maps, Weather and many others we already have”, he has declared Gabriel Weinberg, CEO of DuckDuckGoin a blog post. “We designed DuckAssist to be fully integrated into DuckDuckGo Private Search, mirroring the look and feel of our traditional search results.”

The CEO also says that questions to ask DuckAssist should be more in nature objective how subjective. For example questions like “What is a search engine index?” will have a more definitive answer than more subjective questions such as “What is the best search engine?”.

Will user privacy continue to be respected?

The privacy is at the heart of DuckDuckGo’s products, and the company says DuckAssist won’t collect personal information, or request a login, just like the company’s other tools. DuckDuckGo then says it will keep users’ search and browsing history anonymous in all data shared with OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT and Anthropic, the company’s partners in this project.

ChatGPT, what is it

It chatbot ChatGPT it is therefore able to communicate and provide information, and it does so both by drawing from the archive of data and instructions it possesses, and by adapting itself to the human being with whom it enters into communication.