DuckDuckGo’s Attempt to Replace Google as Apple’s Default Search Engine in Antitrust Trial

DuckDuckGo also wanted to displace Google!

At the moment, Google faces the United States in a historic antitrust trial. To prove the accusations, leaders of several technology companies have had to sit on the stand and offer statements, in which, Apple has become a recurring theme. This week, it was the turn of DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg.

In his statement, Weinberg confirmed that his company was in negotiations with Apple to become the company’s default search engine to replace Google. Between 2018 and 2019, DuckDuckGo’s CEO had around 20 meetings and phone calls with Apple executives, including the head of Safari. Of course, they were not successful.

The trial that has scrutinized all of Google’s negotiations has investigated the million-dollar agreement between Google and Apple. Although the accusing party has established that other companies such as Microsoft were also behind the agreement to become the default search engine for Apple devices, the defense has responded with the same argument: Google is the best search engine that exists.

Apple’s head of services, ‌Eddy Cue‌, also had to testify and explained why Google is the default search engine on the ‌iPhone‌. “We make Google the default search engine because we always thought it was the best.” He went on to say that Apple has not opted for another search engine provider because there is no “valid alternative.”

Luckily for Google, even the competition has admitted it. Also this week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadell admitted that Microsoft did everything to get this deal.

Nadell did not hide the benefit they sought with the association. Microsoft was willing to give Apple all the financial benefits of the deal if Apple switched to Bing and said it was willing to lose up to $15 billion a year in the process. They even considered hiding the Bing brand in Apple users’ search engines and respecting any of the company’s privacy wishes.

Although the figures of the agreement between Google and Apple are not shared publicly, several reports have suggested that in 2020 Google paid $12 billion to be Safari’s default search engine. In 2022, it was predicted that the figure would rise to $15 billion and would continue to rise in the coming years.

