Ducky, a top manufacturer dedicated to human-machine interface hardware solutions such as mechanical keyboards and professional mice, officially released the “AURA Aurora” with a new shaft and a new foggy appearance on the first anniversary of the epoch-making Ducky One 3. ” series of hot-swappable mechanical keyboards, in addition to continuing the acclaimed exclusive “QUACK Mechanics duck” design, the AURA series brings the atmosphere of the earth’s aurora into a personalized table set, with a transparent black/white appearance with a specially selected transparent shaft body , the 16.7 million RGB will show a completely different style, who said that you have to go to the North Pole to see the aurora? Light up the Ducky One 3 AURA and you’re done!

Ducky One 3 AURA features exclusive QUACK Mechanics duck-like mechanics:

Fog-through pudding keycaps: Double-layer two-color forming, oil-resistant and stain-resistant, with a slightly frosted surface that is suitable for movement and static.

Center of gravity suspension configuration: reduce the center of gravity and balance the torque to provide more stable control.

Sound restoration design: The round and solid sound restores the original moving of the shaft.

Satellite axis tuning: silky and supple guidance, creating classic big key mechanics.

Kaihua transparent jellyfish BOX shaft, Jia Dalong wallaby shaft double-shu debut, and a variety of Cherry shafts to choose from!

The Ducky One 3 AURA series adopts Type-C key line separation and full key without punching design. It will be equipped with a variety of shafts, and the fully transparent Kailh Kaihua jellyfish BOX shaft is one of the highlights. The unique BOX structure is dust-proof and durable. The feel is a smooth red-axis linearity; the other Gateron kangaroo shaft is the first large-scale shaft introduced by Ducky, except that the appearance of the shaft still maintains a translucent cover and maintains the aurora atmosphere of AURA. , The large paragraph in advance of the HP-like feel has a fascinating fingertip magic, making typing on the keyboard a pleasure, be sure to experience it for yourself!

In addition to the above two shafts, RGB versions of Cherry MX shafts are also available, including Cherry MX green shafts, brown shafts, silver shafts, red shafts, etc. Users who need quietness can also choose Cherry MX silent red shafts. The first batch of Ducky One 3 AURA series will provide four different keyboard sizes of 60%, 65%, 80% and 100% of the standard 108-key design, you can choose!

Exclusive QUACK Mechanics duck-feeling mechanical design that combines feel and hearing

QUACK Mechanics restores the feel of the mechanical keyboard when it hits the shaft through the multi-layer stacking design. From the moment the finger touches the keycap, you can feel the steady rhythm, and the echo suppression design of the body makes it easy to feel. Keyboard slams are no longer annoying sounds, but a unique treat!

In addition, the Ducky One 3 AURA series uses a hot-swappable axle seat. Are you tired of a single axle? Then DIY to change the shaft by yourself!

Ducky One 3 AURA Series Mechanical Keyboard:

