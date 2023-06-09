Home » Due to “circumstances beyond our control” Mix has been canceled – – Gamereactor
Technology

Due to “circumstances beyond our control” Mix has been canceled – – Gamereactor

by admin
Due to “circumstances beyond our control” Mix has been canceled – – Gamereactor

The summer gaming season in Los Angeles is in full swing, kicking off with Geoff Keighley hosting Summer Game Fest Live. While the Play Days event will kick off in a few hours, allowing media to check out and experience most of what’s on display live, media in Los Angeles will be infused with indie gaming on Friday morning (for those operating in the BST and CEST timezones) As The Mix event.

The event will see tons of indie developers showing off and hyping their projects, many of which were recently showcased to the world as part of the Guerrilla Collective showcase, and then allow the media, including me and David Caballero from Gamereactor Spain, to experience and speak with the talented Talk to the developers who make them a reality.

However, in a rather shocking turn of events, this year’s The Mix was canceled before it was ready to open its doors to the media. As for why, convener Media Indie Exchange tweeted the following statement.

“Tonight’s MIX event in Los Angeles has been canceled due to circumstances beyond our control. We have put in sweat and tears for this event and apologize for any inconvenience caused to our guests and developers. We will share more soon much information.

Gamereactor went to the event and was told that local authorities had come to the host venue and forced the Media Indie Exchange to close The Mix 2023 before opening its doors to the media and fans.

You can find our latestSee on Instagram StoriesA brief report from The Mix’s Gameactor.

See also  HP Omen will launch a new gaming PC with cloud gaming capabilities – yqqlm

You may also like

How pedophilia networks benefit from the algorithm

Apple Vision Pro, Zuckerberg’s opinion: “Nothing we haven’t...

How the WhatsApp channels work – TECHBOOK

Tech Diary — May 15-19, 2023

I wouldn’t make that mistake again

The latest iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma wallpapers,...

Alpine and Abarth send electric cars with power

Apple Vision Pro? It’s not the future of...

WhatsApp Meets User Requirements New Beta Version Optional...

Vision Pro: How Apple wants to attract developers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy