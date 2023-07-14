Home » Dune: The Sisterhood Production to Resume in Hungary Amidst Ongoing SAG Strike
Title: “Dune: The Sisterhood Continues Production in Hungary Amidst Ongoing SAG Strike”

Subtitle: “The Dune Prequel Defies Odds as Fair Union Representation Allows Filming to Proceed”

Amidst the chaos caused by the ongoing Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strike, one production is forging ahead. “Dune: The Sisterhood” has announced its plans to restart production and resume filming in Hungary, defying the setback faced by numerous shows, movies, and games.

In an article published yesterday, it was revealed that the SAG strike had brought many projects to a halt. However, “Dune: The Sisterhood” managed to bypass this hurdle, owing to the unique circumstances surrounding its cast. The majority of the actors in the series are represented by the Fair Union, a British actors’ union. Due to legal restrictions, Equity players, typically associated with UK actors, are unable to unite with SAG players. As a result, production can proceed unhindered, leaving Dune fans excited about the prequel’s progress.

According to Deadline, the show has encountered additional challenges along its journey. The production faced the unfortunate loss of its director, a co-showrunner, and two leads for unrelated reasons. This setback, coupled with the harsh winter conditions in Hungary, forced a temporary pause in the filming schedule back in November. Nevertheless, the team has persevered, determined to bring the prequel to life.

“Dune: The Sisterhood” aims to offer fans deeper insights into the enigmatic Bene Gesserit and how they came to be composed of the Harkonnen sisters. Set 10,000 years before the events of the main Dune Saga, this prequel promises to unravel the mysteries surrounding this influential sisterhood.

As production gears up once more in Hungary, the spotlight shines on “Dune: The Sisterhood.” While other projects fall victim to the SAG strike, this series stands as an exception, thanks to the Fair Union’s representation of its talented cast. As fans eagerly await the unveiling of this captivating prequel, the determination and resilience of the “Dune” team serve as a testament to the power of passion and creativity in overcoming significant challenges.

