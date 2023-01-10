Back in September 2022, YouTuber Dunkey revealed his new publishing company, BigMode, which is focused on bringing promising indies to market. Now, months after the announcement, we know the first game to bear the company’s name.

Originally released in February 2022 and promoted by PlayStation, Animal Well is a Metroid-style game focused on exploration. You explore a deep maze and encounter strange creatures as you discover what lurks in the surrounding area.

The game promises to reward observation and focus on puzzles. While we don’t have a release date yet, Animal Well is up for wishlisting on Steam and PS5, so an announcement may be coming soon.

It seems that Animal Well will serve as a test for BigMode as well as a regular release. Many were skeptical of Dunkey’s publishing studio after he announced that the company had given the video game its green light.