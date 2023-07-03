Düsseldorf-based company develops first CEO live ranking worldwide

SAP CEO Top, Boeing CEO Flop.

SAP boss Christian Klein is currently the best CEO of all 160 DAX companies. This is the result of the worldwide CEO live ranking of the Düsseldorf company THE IQ COMPANY. The “CEQ” app aggregates, condenses and visualizes a ranking with 5 main dimensions from more than 80,000 data sources in real time:

– economic performance

– media presence

– Engagement in social media

– Sustainability/ESG and

– individual topic leadership

For this purpose, CEQ collects all relevant data on all CEOs from DAX, MDAX, SDAX, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Nikkei etc. worldwide and uses this to create an objective, easy-to-understand ranking. The CEQ app was successfully launched in mid-2023.

The philosophy of CEQ: The success of a company depends to a large extent on the performance and reputation of its CEO(s). Depending on the industry, the media presence of the CEO can play a major role, but also the topics he/she covers in the media, activities in social media, dealing with diversity, ethical issues, sustainability, the fit with the corporate brand and much more. It is therefore essential to make reputation care a central part of corporate strategy and to actively manage reputation.

This knowledge brings added value to the CEOs themselves, the respective communications departments, supervisory boards and shareholders of the company. Founder Andre Schieck says: “What makes our app unique is the ability to personalize it, which allows the respective top decision-makers to specify their preferred indices, industries, focus topics or even individual comparison CEOs for their personal benchmarking.”

THE IQ COMPANY will regularly report on the performance of the CEOs via selected media partners as well as LinkedIn and Twitter and, for example, the “Climbers* of the week”, the “Top CEOs of the month”, the “CEO women’s quota” or the “Thought Leader”. Announce topics such as diversity, blockchain, metaverse etc. Media partner Jens Schmitz from pressrelations adds a specific example: “It is particularly exciting for us to see what effects the topics generated with our FirstSignals early trend detection method have on the positioning of the CEOs. For example, occupying the trend topics cloud and the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence has led to the rise of Christian Klein (SAP) to the top as thought leader.”

Due to the high demand, founder Gunter Nowy’s team of analysts is already working on expanding the existing dimensions for other target groups: “We have received numerous inquiries from marketing decision-makers who are very interested in a CMO benchmark tool to get a “feel” for the first time get where they stand in comparison.”

Über THE IQ COMPANY:

The Düsseldorf-based company THE IQ COMPANY uses artificial intelligence to link data in real time for all top decision-makers such as CEOs, executives or investors. The digital products are based on the TIQC BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE CLOUD using Machine Learning & NLP. In this way, THE IQ COMPANY creates data-based ecosystems for companies.

