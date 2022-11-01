“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022” (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022) caused heated discussions in the overseas shooting game community after its official launch last week, but it also attracted the attention of a five-star hotel in the Netherlands. Conservatorium Hotel, because they noticed their hotel was turned into a game scene and regretted it.

The Conservatorium Hotel is located in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It is a five-star hotel that integrates historical architecture and modern design. A map in the man game mode.

“We already knew that Hotel Conservatorium was the new Call of Duty game scene,” hotel manager Sen told foreign media de Volksrant. “Frankly, we don’t want to be involved in games that encourage violence. The game in no way reflects our core values, and we regret the unnecessary apparent involvement.”

According to foreign media records, according to European and American laws, buildings are also objects of copyright protection. The shooting game “Resistance: Fall of Man”, developed by Insomniac and launched in 2006, is due to the game scene. Controversy over a shootout at Manchester Cathedral culminated in Sony’s apology to the Church of England.

However, in 2017, Activision was accused by Hummer manufacturer AM General of “Call of Duty” for using HMMV Hummers as game vehicles without permission, causing irreparable damage to AM General. In the end, however, Judge George B. Daniels ruled that Activision could be legally used, arguing that Call of Duty’s use of Humvees in the game was related to the artistic expression because the game was designed to evoke reality and fiction in a game that realistically depicts modern warfare. Really feel.

Obviously legally, and based on various fair use principles, turning the restaurant into a shooter is more controversial than the use of iconic military vehicles in the game, and it remains to be seen whether the Conservatorium will sue Activision. track.