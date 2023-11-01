DXO Reveals Test Results for iPhone 15 Plus: Impressive Camera and Screen, with Some Drawbacks

DXO Reveals Test Results for iPhone 15 Plus: Impressive Camera and Screen Performance

In a recent announcement, DXO revealed the test results for the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Plus. The smartphone received high scores in various categories, making it a strong contender in the global market.

Starting with the camera, the iPhone 15 Plus achieved a commendable score of 145 points, placing it 13th worldwide alongside the regular iPhone 15. This showcases the excellent photography capabilities of both devices. Additionally, the screen of the iPhone 15 Plus received a score of 144 points, securing the 4th position in the global high-end smartphone screen rankings. This feat highlights the smartphone’s exceptional visual display.

DXO expressed their satisfaction with the HDR screen of the iPhone 15 Plus. They noted that when browsing content captured by the device, there is a vibrant image contrast and impressive brightness performance. Furthermore, the exposure and color performance during photo shooting and video recording are exceptionally excellent. The portrait mode accurately predicts depth of field, ensuring detailed and captivating shots. In bright environments, the color calculation and skin tone restoration of both photos and videos appear natural and comfortable.

However, one slight disadvantage lies in the zoom capability of the iPhone 15 Plus, as it still falls behind the Pro series models. Additionally, in low-light settings, some details are missing and there is noticeable noise in both photos and videos.

Moving on to screen performance, DXO commended the excellent readability of the iPhone 15 Plus under various test conditions. They observed that the colors of photos appear more vivid compared to the previous generation of iPhones. Moreover, there were minimal frame drops while playing videos, indicating optimized motion blur. However, the screen’s 60Hz update rate showed slight imperfections during scrolling and gaming, resulting in less smooth transitions. Additionally, the mid-tone contrast in HDR10 videos was found to be low. The overall tone in photos and videos tended to have an orange hue, which somewhat affected the accuracy of color calculation and skin tone presentation.

Apple has always been at the forefront of smartphone technology, and the iPhone 15 Plus continues this trend with its outstanding camera and screen performance. While it may have its limitations, DXO’s test results suggest that it is a device worth considering for photography and multimedia enthusiasts. With its impressive image quality and captivating visuals, the iPhone 15 Plus undoubtedly has the potential to make a significant impact in the global smartphone market.

