Dynamo Supplements, Starter kit – Tech Cycling

We tried Dinamo supplements, a young all-Italian brand that uses 100% natural products. Sponsor of the Eolo-Kometa professional team, it offers easily digestible and targeted products for every moment of the race or long-lasting training.

Dinamo Integratori is based in Busto Arsizio, in the province of Varese, in the same offices as Eolo, a well-known company operating in the world of telecommunications, sponsor of the Eolo-Kometa Team managed by Francisco Contador, assisted by his more famous brother Alberto and Ivan Basso. In addition to the administrative headquarters, Dinamo Integratori also shares the president and founder, Luca Spada, with Eolo.

It is precisely this peculiarity that distinguishes Dinamo and its products. Luca Spada, in fact, in his spare time is a “convinced” cyclist, with many long-term races to his credit and, after having personally experienced the importance of nutrition, replenishment and above all the benefits that are obtained with high quality products quality, wanted to create a line of supplements tailored to the needs of cyclists.

His search for effective products, easy to digest, pleasant on the palate and based on natural ingredients led to the birth of Dinamo, to be precise it was May 17, 2022 during the 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia. In addition to supplements, the company also offers specific services. Last winter he organized a “training camp” for cyclists together with the professionals of the Eolo-Kometa Team.

The subject of our test is the Starter Kit which contains the recommended integration plan for 3 long-lasting workouts or competitions. We tested it during training sessions in preparation for the Granfondo season in the spring.

Starter kit in detail

The products included in the Dinamo Starter Kit are divided into each phase of the competition and/or training.

Pre-gara

• 1 CHYAWANPRASH jar of cream, weight 30g

• 1 bottle of GLA 10ml

• 6 PRE ACTIVITY tablets – weight 2.7g (450 mg each)

• 6 MICO tablets – weight 6g (500 mg each)

Race (during effort)

• 2 GEL (salted honey and coffee flavours) of 35g

• 1 BAR (Dates and Cocoa Beans) of 50g

• 1 bag of ALMOND MASALA of 50g

• 3 single doses of 20g IN SOLUBLE ACTIVITY

• 6 ULTRA ACTIVITY tablets – weight 7.8g (1.3g each)

• 6 compresse IN ACTIVITY – peso 8,4g (1,4g cadauna)

Recovery after competition or training

• 6 POST ACTIVITY tablets – weight 2.4g (400 mg each)

• 1 LAPACHO bag of 30g

The package also includes a convenient tablet holder, to always have the products dedicated to every single moment of the activity at hand.

At the following link you will find a practical diagram that indicates the quantity and the most suitable moment to take each product. It is thus possible to “load” the bottles and the tablet holder according to the duration of the sporting activity to be undertaken.

Our test

For the choice of ingredients for each product, Dinamo was inspired by traditional Ayurvedic medicine. The basis is therefore a profound knowledge of the body and its relationship with the mind and spirit. If the main purpose of Dinamo products is to support the cyclist during the effort, the ultimate goal is to bring the cyclist to experience psychophysical well-being which indirectly leads to mental and emotional strengthening.

The products, excluding the tablets which are to be swallowed without chewing, are tasty and pleasant to the palate. They are rich in spices and this makes the taste particular, different from the classic sweetish supplement. Some flavours, such as gooseberry, are a little different than usual, while the salty honey conquers you immediately. Overall they are all pleasant to take. It should be noted that GLA, Lapacho, Almond Masala, Date bars and Cocoa Beans are indicated as products suitable for those who follow a vegan diet.

To tell you about our tasting, CHYAWANPRASH comes in the form of jam with a slightly acidic aftertaste of gooseberries. You can spread it on biscuits or, as we did, use it to sweeten your morning tea. The effect on energy and concentration is felt immediately.

The GLA is oily, with a taste of pomegranate and currant, we have accompanied it with the classic biscuits to “clean up” the mouth.

We literally fell in love with the salted honey gel, the coffee one owes everything to the mix with the cola and together they create a good flavor and give a nice boost.

Almond Masala are decidedly particular, Garam Masala is in fact a mix of spices based on pepper, cinnamon, coriander, cumin and other ingredients, taking them on a bike has a bit of an effect since we are used to other supplements but the taste is pleasant and recharge your energy. Be careful not to have them requisitioned by those who traffic in the kitchen because they are excellent for flavoring chicken.

The date and cocoa bean bar is almost a dessert and in the end we enjoyed it more often during breaks from work than on the bike.

Lastly, also in order of intake, the Lapacho that we tried as an evening herbal tea with a more robust but always pleasant taste.

For all products, including tablets, digestibility is excellent. We encountered no issues, not even with one of our testers who suffers from gastroesophageal reflux. Bar and Gel do not require liquids to drink after taking them and leave a good taste in the mouth.

During the competition and training, don’t expect a disruptive effect, like the classic “bomb”. Dinamo products make themselves felt immediately, giving greater vigor but above all they help over distance, with the rapid and effective integration of the energy consumed to which is added a widespread sensation of well-being which helps performance and allows it to be maintained for a long time at high intensity. As the kilometers go by, you realize the difference between a long-lasting effort faced with and without Dinamo products.

In the period in which we took Dinamo products for our test, we noticed improvements especially in natural well-being during performance, post-competition or training recovery seems to become faster with a reduced feeling of tiredness.

– Dinamo Integratori website

Article and photos by Sergio Doria

