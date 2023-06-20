Home » Dyson Gen5detect: New vacuum cleaner in the test
Technology

Dyson Gen5detect: New vacuum cleaner in the test

by admin
Dyson Gen5detect: New vacuum cleaner in the test

Virtual quadruplets with a dog: there is only one Gen 5 Detect vacuum cleaner Image: manufacturer

Dyson has a new vacuum cleaner. Even though it looks almost the same as the old one, the Gen 5 Detect brings some new features that make everyday life easier.

What slyness from Dyson! The British are launching the next version of their vacuum cleaner, which is quite similar to its predecessor, and yet they are switching to a model name that is hardly the same as the previous ones. The models were previously called V8, V10, V11, V12 and V15.

Now the newest cordless vacuum cleaner with Hepa filter is called Gen 5 Detect. The V15 already had the addition Detect, so why not call it V17 Detect, for example? Because the Gen 5 Detect is not a revolution and not a big generation change. But Dyson has changed a few things compared to its predecessor, at least one of which could be a reason to swap the old Dyson for the new one.

See also  Alexa didn't work in Italy and the rest of Europe for about two hours

You may also like

Crash Team Rumble could be coming to Nintendo...

Police draw attention to huge problem

Maturity 2023, the perfect lineup for an Italian...

Pikmin 4 download card pops up in Japan,...

Maturity 2023, the perfect lineup for an Italian...

Heat pumps in the USA: cheap climate protection

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Impressions – Remastered...

Most used languages ​​online: English dominates, and it’s...

realme 11 Pro Series and realme Buds Air...

Overwatch League To Launch New Flashpoint Game Mode...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy