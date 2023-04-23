Dyson offer: Save up to €100 on vacuum cleaner weeks!

PR / Business Insider

Whether Airwrap, cordless vacuum cleaner or air purifier: Dyson products are popular. No wonder, because the premium brand convinces with high-quality household products in a chic design – which are unfortunately also expensive. If you have one or the other Dyson product on your wish list, you should visit the retailer now!*

Vacuum cleaner weeks at Dyson: save up to 100 euros

The technology company is currently organizing the vacuum cleaner weeks. You can still secure participating products up to 100.00 euros cheaper until May 8, 2023. Although the name of the campaign suggests otherwise, not only vacuum cleaners but also air purifiers are among the offers. We show you our favorite deals here, you can see all other offers directly on the Dyson campaign page.*