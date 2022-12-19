Dyson Supersonic Anti-Fly Mouthpiece

Although Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer has been released for several years, the main body has not changed much, but the factory has been adding various accessories to achieve different functions. Following last year’s “Anti-Frizz Mouthpiece”, Dyson today announced an “Anti-Frizz Mouthpiece”. It has two modes, which it claims can “shape smooth and fluffy shapes” for users. In the detangling mode, the airflow from the hair dryer will penetrate deep into the hair, drying the hair while quickly smoothing the frizz. And after switching to the anti flyaway mode, the airflow will absorb long hair while smoothing broken hair to hide flyaways and achieve a lustrous styling effect.

Dyson Supersonic Anti-Fly Mouthpiece

The new set including the “anti-flying and smooth hair mouthpiece” is currently on pre-sale in mainland China, the price is 3,399 yuan, and it comes with a gift box and a dedicated storage rack for the hair dryer. In addition to the new mouthpieces in the package, three types of mouthpieces, soft, smooth, and sculpted, are also provided for users to replace.